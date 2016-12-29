Heading to state competition

McKenna Merritt, fourth-grader at Copeland Elementary, received an Exemplary Project Award at the regional Science Fair. This qualifies her for state competition in March. Her project was one of eight exemplary projects that advances to state. McKenna also received a special award for Visual Presentation of her project. She was one of four to receive this award.

McKenna Merritt, fourth-grader at Copeland Elementary, received an Exemplary Project Award at the regional Science Fair. This qualifies her for state competition in March. Her project was one of eight exemplary projects that advances to state. McKenna also received a special award for Visual Presentation of her project. She was one of four to receive this award. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_McKenna-Regional-Science-Fair-2016.jpg McKenna Merritt, fourth-grader at Copeland Elementary, received an Exemplary Project Award at the regional Science Fair. This qualifies her for state competition in March. Her project was one of eight exemplary projects that advances to state. McKenna also received a special award for Visual Presentation of her project. She was one of four to receive this award. Submitted photo