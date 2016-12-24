Surry nurse aide students celebrate completion of classes

Surry Community College Nurse Aide students have completed recent classes in December. Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class instructed by Pansy White, RN on Surry’s campus in Dobson concluded Dec. 1. Students are, from left, front row, Mary Cropps of Mount Airy, Traci Clayton of Pinnacle, Stephanya Martinez of Boonville; back row, Hannah Slater of Mount Airy, Shelly Slater of Mount Airy and Ranee Ayers of Mount Airy. Surry has several medical courses currently enrolling students. Visit www.surry.edu for a complete list of offerings and requirements for enrollment. Call Margie Collins at 336-386-3423 for more information. Follow Surry’s Allied Health programs at facebook.com/SurryAlliedHealth.

Surry Community College Nurse Aide students have completed recent classes in December. Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class instructed by Michelle Roberts, RN at The Elkin Center in Elkin concluded Dec. 5. Students are, from left, front row, Erika Macias of Elkin, Jennifer Bumgarner of State Road, Angela Macemore of Hamptonville; back row, Samantha Tickles of Mount Airy, Scarlett Wagg of Sparta, Meredith Millen of Union Grove, Shannon Cass of Union Grove and Summer Blevins of Sparta.

Surry Community College Nurse Aide students have completed recent classes in December. Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class instructed by Martha Bennett, BSN, RN at The Pilot Center in Pilot Mountain concluded Dec. 6. Students are, from left, Nisa Perry of Pilot Mountain, Sandy Martin of Claudville, Virginia, Tiffany Hiatt of Mount Airy, Kaitlen Shelton of Mount Airy, Brianna Schwartz of Mount Airy, Kaitlin Johnson of Mount Airy and Lauren W. Gammons of Wilkesboro.

Surry Community College Nurse Aide students have completed recent classes in December. Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class instructed by Randa Combs, RN at The Yadkin Center in Yadkinville concluded Dec. 12. Students are, from left, front row, Jean Stealman of Yadkinville, Holly Gregory of East Bend, Kailey Neal of Yadkinville; second row, Misty Couch of Yadkinville, Janet Cortez of Yadkinville, Donna Robertson of Yadkinville, Angie Shore of Hamptonville, Joanna Valdez-Rodriguez of Jonesville; back row, Audrey Rothrock of Ronda, Anne Barron of Hamptonville, Reena Shugart of Yadkinville and Gabby Sanford of Yadkinville.

Surry Community College Nurse Aide students have completed recent classes in December. Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class instructed by Michelle Roberts, RN on Surry’s campus in Dobson concluded Dec. 13. Students are, from left, front row, Samantha Abbas of Dobson, Emma Nichols of Mount Airy, Tashina Parks of Elkin; back row, Keng Lor of Mount Airy, Emily Gammons of Mount Airy, Jesselynn Whitt of Siloam and Kelly Blackburn on Lowgap.

Surry Community College Nurse Aide students have completed recent classes in December. Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class instructed by Pansy White, RN at The Pilot Center in Pilot Mountain concluded Dec. 14. Students are, from left, front row, Kayla Ellison of Pinnacle, Myah Brown of Pinnacle, Ashley Hicks of Ararat, Tania Hernandez of Pinnacle; back row, Abbagail McCann of Pilot Mountain, Mikayla Manuel of Pilot Mountain, Stephanie Sheets of Mount Airy and Mychalah Palmer of Pilot Mountain.

Surry Community College Nurse Aide students have completed recent classes in December. Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide II class instructed by Mary Holt, RN on Surry’s campus in Dobson concluded Dec. 8. Students are, from left, front row, Kristin Nichols of Jonesville, Adanna Gonzales Walker of Elkin, Elissa Flowers of Pilot Mountain, Kayla Zavala of Dobson, Hannah Furr of Boonville, Shana Jarvis of Glade Valley; back row, Kailie Crissman of Siloam, Carol Casstevens of Mount Airy, Kendra Moore of Mount Airy, Cynthia Clawell of Dobson, Hannah Athan of Yadkinville and Delores Doumas of Clemmons.

Surry Community College Nurse Aide students have completed recent classes in December. Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide II class instructed by Tammy J. Holdren, RN, BSN, CSPDT on Surry’s campus in Dobson concluded Dec. 12. Students are, from left, Anja Spurlin of Mount Airy, Sam Goins of Ararat, Michael Darnell of Elkin, Toshima Rodriquez of Mount Airy, Laurn Peebles of Yadkinville and Teresa Slate of Dobson.