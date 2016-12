Copeland Elementary School has announced its spelling bee winners. They are Jasmin Vasquez-Ruiz, center, school champion; Kacey Wilso, right, fifth grade champion; and Raymon Hernandez, fourth grade champion.

Copeland Elementary School has announced its spelling bee winners. They are Jasmin Vasquez-Ruiz, center, school champion; Kacey Wilso, right, fifth grade champion; and Raymon Hernandez, fourth grade champion. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_copeland-spelling.jpg Copeland Elementary School has announced its spelling bee winners. They are Jasmin Vasquez-Ruiz, center, school champion; Kacey Wilso, right, fifth grade champion; and Raymon Hernandez, fourth grade champion. Submitted photo