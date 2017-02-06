‘Operation Shadow’ nets multiple drug arrests

Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office executed what they referred to as “Operation Shadow” on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, a drug bust that resulted in multiple arrests.

Officers served two search warrants on Ray T. Moore Road and U.S. Hwy. 601 in Yadkinville. Following the search warrants, the sheriff’s office began locating and arresting suspects with outstanding warrants. The operation was the result of multiple lengthy narcotics investigations in Yadkin County.

A total of 137 warrants with 228 charges were issued. The investigation continues and other charges are pending. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Yadkinville Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

• Mitch Gordon Steelman, 36, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with five counts sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, five counts possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, five counts of conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule ii controlled substances, three counts felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances. Steelman is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $150,000 secure bond and has a court date of Feb. 8.

• Cindy Michelle Matthews, 31, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with one count sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, one count possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, one count of conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule ii controlled substances, one count felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances. Cindy Matthews is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $20,000 secure bond and has a court date of Feb. 8.

• Sandy Lee Matthews, 25, Yadkinville was arrested and charged with one count misdemeanor possess schedule ii controlled substances, one count misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. Sandy Matthews was released with a $5,000 unsecured bond and has a court date of Feb. 22.

• Reginald Lamont Ballard, 41, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with one count sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, one count possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, five counts of conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule ii controlled substances, three counts felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, one count possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substances, one count sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substances. Ballard is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $150,000 secure bond and has a court date of Feb. 8.

• Kayla Ann Parker, 32, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with one count misdemeanor violation of court orders. Parker was released after posting a $1,000 secure bond and has a court date of Feb. 14.

• Maurice Raphael Curtis, 31, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with three counts sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, three counts possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, three counts of conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule ii controlled substances, two counts felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances. Curtis is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $100,000 secure bond and has a court date of Feb. 8.

• Christopher Oneal Martin, 29, Jonesville, was arrested and charged with two counts sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two counts possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, four counts of conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, four counts felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances. Martin is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $75,000 secure bond and has a court date of Feb. 8.

• Mercedes Nicole Wright, 25, Jonesville, was arrested and charged with two counts sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, one count sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two counts possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, one count possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two counts of conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, two counts of conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, four counts felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances. Wright is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $75,000 secure bond and has a court date of Feb. 8.

• Hector Miguel Ortiz, 23, Boonville, was arrested and charged with three counts sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, three counts possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, one count conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, one count sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, two counts felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances. Ortiz is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $50,000 secure bond and has a court date of Feb. 8.

• Christopher Issac Alexander, 36, Mocksville, was arrested and charged with four counts sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, four counts possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances. Alexander is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $40,000 secure bond and has a court date of Feb. 8.

• Latasha Sue Donaldson, 35, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with one count sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances. Two counts possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, one count conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, one count felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances. Donaldson is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $30,000 secure bond and has a court date of Feb. 8.

• Derrick Preston-Lew Welborn, 37, Jonesville, was arrested and charged with three counts sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, three counts possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances. Welborn is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $20,000 secure bond and has a court date of Feb. 8.

• Douglas Kent Adams, 51, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with two counts sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two counts possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances. Adams is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $20,000 secure bond and has a court date of Feb. 8.

• Christopher Dale Byerly, 29, Jonesville, was arrested and charged with two counts sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two counts possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances. Byerly is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $15,000 secure bond and has a court date of Feb. 8.

• Maileen Chiana Luciano, 21, Boonville, was arrested and charged with one count sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, one count possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two counts conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two counts felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances. Luciano is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $15,000 secure bond and has a court date of Feb. 8.

• Nicholas Mckenzie Bohannon, 25, Mocksville, was arrested and charged with one count sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, one count possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, one count felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances. Bohannon is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $7,500 secure bond and has a court date of March 21.

• Joseph Travis Ledbetter, 35, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with one count sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, one count possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, one count felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances. Ledbetter is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $7,500 secure bond and has a court date of Feb. 8.

• Joshua Logan White, 31, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with one count conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, one count misdemeanor child abuse. White is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $5,000 secure bond and has a court date of Feb. 8.

• Jordan Hakeem Shajuan Sawyers, 20, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with one count sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, two counts sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, one count possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, two counts possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, one count conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, one count conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances. Sawyers is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $10,000 secure bond and has a court date of March 21.

• Angela Marie Clemins, 34, Hamptonville, was arrested and charged with one count sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, one count possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, one count felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances. Clemins was released with a $15,000 unsecured bond and has a court date of Feb. 8.

•Bobby Christopher Privette, 43, Jonesville, was charged with two counts trafficking opiates, one count possess firearm by convicted felon, one count felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances. Privette was released after posting a $7,500 secure bond in Wilkes County. Privette has a court date of March 21.

• Ricky Lee Collins, 56, Hamptonville, was charged with two counts trafficking opiates, three counts possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two counts felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances. Collins is in the custody of the Wilkes County Detention Center and will be served before release. Collins has a court date of March 21.

• Jessie Brian Harris, 27, Yadkinville, was charged with two counts sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two counts possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two counts felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, one count conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances Harris is in the custody of the NC Department of Corrections and will be served before release. Harris has a court date of March 21.

The following people also were charged but have not been located: Neftaly Rosado, Devalon Annette Rutherford, Derrick Demont Dewalt, Kevin Dashaun Dewalt, Gerardo Barragan Loeza, Corey Lee Antone, Alton Wayne Propst, Amber Kristy McHone, Crystal Sue Brown, Precious Denise Galloway and Scotty Neil Chandler.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these individuals is asked to contact the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at 336-679- 4217.

Clemins http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Angela-Marie-Clemins.jpg Clemins Privette http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Bobby-Christopher-Privette.jpg Privette Byerly http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Christopher-Dale-Byerly.jpg Byerly Alexander http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Christopher-Issac-Alexander-page-0.jpg Alexander Martin http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Christopher-Oneal-Martin-1-.jpg Martin http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Cindy-Michelle-Matthews-page-0.jpg