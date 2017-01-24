Taylor charged in drug case

After a four-month-long investigation, an Elkin man has been charged in a drug trafficking case.

Officers with the Elkin Police Department, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, Jonesville Police Department and Surry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 292 Northwood Drive, Elkin, recently. Matthew Lee Taylor, 34, was arrested and charged with trafficking opium or heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin; possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine; maintain a vehicle or dwelling house for use of controlled substances; two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substances; possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver schedule IV controlled substances; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor was brought before a magistrate and given a $100,000 secured bond and transferred to the Surry County Jail.

Investigations are still continuing and additional charges are expected, reported officials with the Elkin Police Department.

Taylor http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_taylor-arrest.jpg Taylor