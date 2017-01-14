Elkin man charged in domestic incident

An Elkin man is facing charges after a domestic disturbance was reported just inside the Wilkes County border.

According to a release from Lt. Mendy Peles with Elkin Police Department, Elkin officers were requested to assist Wilkes County deputies on Austin-Traphill Road in reference to a domestic disturbance where an assault had occurred. It was reported that the offender was attempting to leave with a small child.

An Elkin officer observed the suspect’s vehicle travelling on N.C. 268 Bypass near Austin-Traphill Road and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to stop initially and officers followed the vehicle where it finally stopped near Bridge Street and Hawthorne Road. The suspect was taken into custody and the child was returned to the mother.

Austin Michael Cody Jones, 22, of Elkin, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, flee to elude arrest, fail to heed to blue light and siren, and was turned over to deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office pending further investigation.

Jones http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_jones.jpg Jones