Elkin man charged with vehicle theft

YADKINVILLE — An Elkin man has been charged in Yadkin County in relation to a stolen vehicle which was involved in a wreck.

On Wednesday, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Andrew Martin, 22, of Elkin, and charged him with one felony count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, one felony count of larceny of a motor vehicle, one misdemeanor injury to real property, one misdemeanor injury to personal property and one misdemeanor of carrying a concealed weapon.

On the same day, in the early morning hours, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a truck being stolen and then crashing into a storage building on the same property at U.S. 21 Hwy. South in Hamptonville. Martin was found unconscious in the vehicle. After an investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested Martin. Metallic knuckles also were found on the offender.

Martin was given a $30,000 secured bond with a court date of Dec. 28.

Martin