Local business community welcomes RE/MAX Impact Realty

NORTH WILKESBORO — Business owner James Foster has opened a new real estate brokerage in the Wilkes County area. RE/MAX Impact Realty is the only RE/MAX office in local market and specializes in residential, luxury and commercial real estate.

“We’re excited to join the RE/MAX network and open RE/MAX Impact Realty,” Foster said. “This is the perfect time to open a RE/MAX office because Wilkes County has traditionally been a Mom & Pop market in terms of real estate offices. RE/MAX brings a National Brand awareness with a large network of partners, agents, and a proud supporters of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“With the local market as hot as it is, I wanted to open an office were community members can find the best agents to help them navigate through the home buying and selling process. RE/MAX offers the best tools, state of the art technology, education and support, that will help our agents provide the top-notch customer service that all clients deserve.”

Located at 512 Elkin Highway, RE/MAX Impact Realty is centrally placed to serve residents in Wilkes and Surry counties. Setting itself apart, the café-style office space allows agents to conveniently operate their business on the go. The office also features a large conference room that is the perfect place for agents to consult with community members about their home buying and selling needs.

RE/MAX Impact Realty has seven agents. “Our current agents are driven to excel and support the new culture that RE/MAX brings to the Real Estate market” Foster said. RE/MAX Impact Realty is looking for both seasoned and new agents who want to join an office with a unique, collaborative culture, with a focus on training in the real estate industry.

Foster is an experienced Realtor who is also a licensed general contractor and has built many homes in and around Wilkes County. His background in business and construction gives him a vast knowledge that he can share with his clients and agents. RE/MAX Impact Realty manager, Jim Logan, has owned and operated a successful residential design business and has listed and sold multiple commercial and residential properties.

For more information about RE/MAX Impact Realty, visit www.remax-impactrealty-nc.com or call them at 336-990-0944.

Submitted photo