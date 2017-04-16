The power of investing

A small grant from the Winston Salem Foundation to Kids Count Pediatrics in Elkin helped the office transform its clinic and the way it implements Reach Out and Read Carolinas, a highly effective early literacy intervention with benefits for children, parents, and healthcare providers. Learn more about Reach Out and Read Carolinas at www.rorcarolinas.org. Before this investment, Dr. Adrienne Classen (Kids County Pediatrics) was purchasing books and resources on her own.

A small grant from the Winston Salem Foundation to Kids Count Pediatrics in Elkin helped the office transform its clinic and the way it implements Reach Out and Read Carolinas, a highly effective early literacy intervention with benefits for children, parents, and healthcare providers. Learn more about Reach Out and Read Carolinas at www.rorcarolinas.org. Before this investment, Dr. Adrienne Classen (Kids County Pediatrics) was purchasing books and resources on her own. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Dr-Classen-and-ROR-Books.jpeg A small grant from the Winston Salem Foundation to Kids Count Pediatrics in Elkin helped the office transform its clinic and the way it implements Reach Out and Read Carolinas, a highly effective early literacy intervention with benefits for children, parents, and healthcare providers. Learn more about Reach Out and Read Carolinas at www.rorcarolinas.org. Before this investment, Dr. Adrienne Classen (Kids County Pediatrics) was purchasing books and resources on her own. Submitted photo