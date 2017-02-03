Free SBC seminars announced for February

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in February at various locations in Surry and Yadkin counties.

Effective Fundraising with the Help of Your Board will be the topic of a seminar on Feb. 15 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy. Non-profit executives and board members need to understand the many potential roles board members can play in development and fundraising and how to identify the strengths and weaknesses of current and potential board members around fundraising and development priorities.

The seminar also will cover strategies to generate actions from your board members that will support and enhance fundraising and program efforts. Identifying key steps to moving a board forward and creating a culture of support for development efforts are critical to success and growth in community improvement initiatives.

As most non-profit directors are faced with the challenge of engaging board members to assist with development efforts, they are often met with resistance and frustration. As with all fundraising, engaging in conversations and learning about those one works with is key. Learn some of the pitfalls to avoid in the beginning when asking for a board’s help in development as well as the steps necessary to create greater participation and engagement from one’s board members in all aspects of development work. This three-hour workshop will be led by speaker Amanda Pearce as she discusses board relations, board education, and how to begin to build the foundations for a working board that will help a non-profit grow for good.

How to Start a Small Business will be the subject of a workshop on Feb. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. Understand the basics of starting a business in this seminar that takes you from idea to opportunity. Learn key strategies for start-up, financing and marketing as well as important information about legal issues, licensing, zoning, operations and more. Realize the importance of a self-assessment and how to evaluate the feasibility of your business idea as you discover the resources available to help you start and successfully operate your business.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is the sponsor for seminars held in Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain. The Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the seminars held in Yadkin County. To register for any of these seminars or to view a complete listing of the upcoming Small Business Center offerings in Surry and Yadkin counties, visit www.surry.edu/sbc. Anyone in need of information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals may contact Dale Badgett at badgettd@surry.edu or call 336-386-3685. You can follow the Small Business Center on Facebook @surrysbc.