Insurance pre-licensing classes offered

DOBSON — Surry Community College, in partnership with Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina, is offering a course on Property & Casualty Insurance Pre-Licensing. Classes begin on Jan. 24.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance requires that all applicants for a Property License pass an approved pre-licensing course consisting of 20 hours of pre-licensing study, and 20 additional hours to obtain a Casualty License. The Surry Community College course exceeds those minimum requirements by offering a total of 49 hours of classroom instruction as well as online test practicing.

“ We are wanting to let folks in our community know about this wonderful opportunity,” said Christopher Cook, owner of Alliance Insurance Services. “If you have a personality that enjoys working with people, and like a challenge… this class may be a great new career for you.”

Classes are conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at The Pilot Center Room 110, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain, and will be offered in both the winter and spring. The first session runs from Jan. 24 through March 9. The second session begins on April 25 and runs through June 8.

Nora Fain, a career agent, will teach both sessions. Tuition is $183, and does not cover the course textbook, or additional expenses associated with becoming a licensed Property & Casualty agent such as:

Application Fees

• Per line of authority

($50 for Property and $50 for Casualty)

• NIPR transaction fee

• Background check

• Application processing fee

• Fingerprint fee (varies by county)

For more information, call 336-386-3398.