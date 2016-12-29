Farm Bureau agents honored

The annual meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 4-6 at the Sheraton Four Seasons and Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Yadkin County Farm Bureau President Justin Somers was recognized among his peers at the Presidents’ and Agents’ Luncheon.

Farm Bureau President Larry Wooten presented each winning county president with a limited edition Case knife. Each county’s agency force worked hard to qualify their county president for this recognition. Special plaques also were presented to the agents and agencies whose production was superior during the contest period.

North Carolina Farm Bureau President Larry Wooten congratulates Yadkin County Farm Bureau President Justin Somers and the winning agents; Greg Sidden-Agency Manager, Jim Doll, Chris Brown, Charles Soots-Agency Manager, Shane Whitaker, Jake Ellison, and Johnny Groce. Not pictured is Doug McCraw-Agency Manager. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_30700886513_92a8d6eef5_z.jpg North Carolina Farm Bureau President Larry Wooten congratulates Yadkin County Farm Bureau President Justin Somers and the winning agents; Greg Sidden-Agency Manager, Jim Doll, Chris Brown, Charles Soots-Agency Manager, Shane Whitaker, Jake Ellison, and Johnny Groce. Not pictured is Doug McCraw-Agency Manager. Submitted photo