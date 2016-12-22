Notary public classes offered this winter

DOBSON — Many businesses are required to have notarized signatures as a part of their normal business activity, and therefore employ persons who hold North Carolina Notary Public credentials.

Surry Community College will offer two opportunities for Notary Public Training this winter. The first class will be on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in Room A-121 at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. The second class offering will be on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in Room YA-202 of The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. Tuition will be $71. The cost of the required textbook will be $27.25. Textbooks will be distributed during the first class session.

This two-night, seven-hour course prepares students to become a Notary Public in North Carolina. Topics include notary qualifications, guidelines, and processes for notarizing documents. After passing the course test, students are eligible to submit an application to the Secretary of State to become a notary.

In order to take this class, students must reside legally in the United States, live or work in North Carolina, be at least 18 years old, possess a high school diploma or High School Equivalency diploma, be able to read and write English, have no felony convictions (some misdemeanors apply), and have a valid driver’s license or NC State ID.

Interested persons should contact Dr. Wayne Matthews at 336-386-3584 or [email protected]