Church Calendar

Submission guidelines for calendar events: One-time events may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If your submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to [email protected]

April 29

• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Boonville United Methodist Church, 116, N. Carolina Ave., Boonville, will hold a yard sale and bake sale along with breakfast and lunch.

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a port-a-pit chicken dinner will be held at the Elkin Rescue Squad, 940 N. Bridge St., Elkin, sponsored by Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Plates cost $9 and include half chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert.

April 30

• 4:30 p.m., the combined choirs of Charity and Maple Springs United Methodist churches will share a time of music and fellowship with refreshments to follow at Charity UMC, 6440 Austin Traphill Road, Elkin.

May 6

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pleasant View Baptist Church, 199 Mining School Road, State Road, will host a spring festival with food, inflatables, games, music and demonstrations.

Ongoing

• 6 to 8 p.m., Abstract Church, 1785 N. Bridge St., Elkin, hosts Kitchen 9:13, a free community meal for everyone, each second Monday of the month.

• 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church has a free community meal on the fourth Monday of each month at 451 Winston Road, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Abstract Church, 1785 N. Bridge St., Elkin, hosts Celebrate Recovering, a ministry designed to help hurting people, each Saturday. Trained leaders provide safe, confidential, Christ-centered groups where people can seek recovery and gain healing from life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups. The group is free. For more information, visit abstractchurch.org.