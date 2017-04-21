Community Calendar

Submission guidelines for calendar events: One-time events may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If a submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to [email protected]

April 22

• The Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 102 E. Market St., Elkin, will hold a raffle drawing for a chance at one of five UNC Tarheel 2017 NCAA National Championship throws. Tickets are $5 each and are on sale at the ReStore Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 336-526-4663.

• 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Camp Raven Knob, 266 Raven Knob Road, Mount Airy.

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Liberty Grove Baptist Church, 5899 River Road/Liberty Grove Road, North Wilkesboro.

• The Wilkes County Farmers’ Market will open for the 35th season at the Yadkin Valley Marketplace in downtown North Wilkesboro. It will be open two days a week, Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Vendor and farmer applications are now being accepted. For more information, contact Crystal Keener at 336-667-7129.

April 24

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Wilkes YMCA, 1801 YMCA Blvd., Wilkesboro.

April 24-28

• The Elkin High School Future Farmers of America will have its spring plant sale at the greenhouse on Vine Street, off West Main one block from Elkin Public Library. The garden plant and flower varieties including 12 types of tomatoes, hot and sweet peppers, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, eggplant, cantaloupe, hanging flower baskets, berry bushes and more.

April 25

• 10 a.m. to noon, Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Learn the New You. We will be discussing ways to improve your resume, how to dress for success for less, interviewing techniques and other ways to help to improve yourself to land a job. Call 336-526-2144 for more details.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Copeland Elementary School, 948 Copeland School Road, Dobson.

April 27

• 3 to 7:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Gentry Middle School, 1915 W. Pine St., Mount Airy.

April 28

• 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Surry Early College High School, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Rainy Days.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Rainy Days.

April 30

• 12:30 to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1432 U.S. 21, State Road.

May 4

• 6 to 8 p.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Creative Writing Club meets twice a month for the purpose of encouraging one another to write, to pursue publishing, to share ideas, and to provide and receive feedback on writing. This group is for amateur and experienced writers ages 16 and up. Sign up at the front desk or by calling 336-835-5586 or email Kasey at [email protected]

May 5

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Gardens.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Gardens.

• 6 p.m., a purse auction with costume jewelry will be held at the Foothills Arts Council, 129 Church St., Elkin, to benefit The ARK. Music will feature Larry Irwin and Big Band in the garden.

May 6

• 9 a.m., Mercy and Truth Ministries will hold a bike/classic car ride fundraiser beginning and ending at Yadkin County Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, and the halfway point is Shiloh General Store in Hamptonville. Prayer will be at 9:45 with kickstands up at 10 a.m. Cost is $20 per bike or classic car. Proceeds will benefit MTM’s Christmas project for toys and foods for Tri-County families of Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties. A meal and door prizes will be provided at the ride’s end.

May 9

• 10 a.m. to noon, Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Learn the New You. We will be discussing ways to improve your resume, how to dress for success for less, interviewing techniques and other ways to help to improve yourself to land a job. Call 336-526-2144 for more details.

May 12

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Love My Mom.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Love My Mom.

May 18

• 8 a.m and 1:15 p.m., the 2017 Surry Community College Foundation Woltz-Harold Golf Tournament will be held at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. For more information on playing or sponsoring the tournament, call Jerry Venable at 336-401-6187, Becky Money at 336-386-3205, Marion Venable at 336-386-3269 or Cross Creek Country Club at 336-789-5131.

• 6 to 8 p.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Creative Writing Club meets twice a month for the purpose of encouraging one another to write, to pursue publishing, to share ideas, and to provide and receive feedback on writing. This group is for amateur and experienced writers ages 16 and up. Sign up at the front desk or by calling 336-835-5586 or email Kasey at [email protected]

May 19

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Summer Sun.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Summer Sun.

• 6:30 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Wine Auction and Gala will be held at The Liberty, 222 E. Main St., Elkin, to benefit the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Foundation. Tickets will be available beginning March 12.

May 23

• 10 a.m. to noon, Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Learn the New You. We will be discussing ways to improve your resume, how to dress for success for less, interviewing techniques and other ways to help to improve yourself to land a job. Call 336-526-2144 for more details.

May 25

• 9 a.m., Wilkes Chamber of Commerce will holds its annual golf tournament at Oakwoods Country Club, 541 Clubhouse Road, Wilkesboro, with a rain date of June 1. Registration and breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. For more information, call the chamber at 336-838-8662.

May 27

• 10 a.m., a Run 4 Hope Color Fun Run/Walk will be held at Elkin Municipal Park being put on by Sports Ministries. Guests will include Karynda from CMT’s Party Down South 2 and Elkin native Anthony Parigi who starred in CMT’s Redneck Island. Proceeds will benefit Hope Swain, who was born in 2007 with a brain defect, she was diagnosed with holoprosencephaly. Those who register to participate before May 15 will receive a free event shirt and a discounted participation rate. After May 15, prices will go up and participants will have to pay full price for a shirt. For more information and to register, visit www.facebook.com/sportsministries777 or https://racesonline.com/events/run-for-hope-color-run-5k.

Sept. 22-23

• The third annual Carolina in the Fall Music and Food Festival will be held on Main Street, Wilkesboro, including The Kruger Brothers as hosts. Line-up includes The Kruger Brothers, The Kontras Quartet, The Black Lillies, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, The Snyder Family Band, Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellys and more. The event will include the second annual Chad Lovette Memorial Run and Ride on Sept. 23 on the trails at Cub Creek Park in downtown Wilkesboro, to benefit the American Cancer Society. Festival tickets are available at www.carolinainthefall.org with round one pricing being $45 for a two-day pass, and a VIP package that includes both days and evening jam sessions for $90. Single-day and round two pricing are not available until June 1.

Ongoing

• 10 a.m., Sunday morning closed speaker discussion group for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Sunday downstairs at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 3 p.m., a community drum circle is held each Sunday at Central Park in King. No experience is necessary and extra drums are available for use. Weather updates and additional information can be found on Facebook at Pinnacle Drum Circle. For more information, email [email protected] or call 336-368-3866.

• 8 p.m., Granite City group closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet the last Sunday of each month downstairs at Central United Methodist Church, North Main Street, Mount Airy.

• 10 a.m., line dance class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with Shirley Bell as instructor.

• 11 a.m., quilting class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 to 8 p.m., clogging classes are being held every Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with beginners from 5 to 6 p.m., intermediate from 6 to 7 p.m. and team practice from 7 to 8 p.m. Cost is $20 per month and it’s open to those 10 and older. Call teacher Janice Nixon at 336-835-4912 to sign up.

• 6 to 8 p.m., each Monday, DivorceCare is a support group that meets at 147 Carter Mill Road, Elkin. The new session starts Feb. 8. It is designed for those hurting from the pain of separation and/or divorce. For more information, call Gwen at 336-244-4682.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 10:30 a.m., exercise class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., weaving class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Weight Watchers meetings each Tuesday.

• 6 p.m., a monthly Alzheimer’s support group will be held every second Tuesday at Chatham Nursing & Rehab Center, 700 Johnson Ridge Road, Elkin. If area schools are closed due to inclement weather the group will not meet. For more information, call 336-567-7600.

• 6:30 p.m., Alanon Family Group meeting is held each Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Elkin’s main church building next to the church office. This is an open meeting. For more information, call 336-468-0395.

• 6:30 p.m., beginner shag 1 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., the Stone Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Foothills Arts Council in downtown Elkin. For more information, visit www.smtu.org or the group’s Facebook page.

• 7 p.m., Pilot Mountain group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 7:45 p.m., beginner shag 2 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed 12&12 Study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 10 a.m., pickleball is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon to 1 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, a free informational webinar is held for those interested in learning about the Guardian ad Litem program. These volunteers are court-appointed and serve as the judge’s eyes and ears on children going through the foster care system. To register or for more information, call Tammy Baity at 336-651-4465.

• 12:30 p.m., prayer shawl group is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Mayberry Men’s Meeting closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at Rockford Street United Methodist Church, 520 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 9 a.m., sewing is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., hosts Book Babies each Thursday, featuring stories and songs for caregivers and their babies in a 20- to 25-minute program for those ages birth to 24 months.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., Tribune news is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2 p.m., cards is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5:30 p.m., the Jonesville Historical Society meets the third Thursday of each month at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center.

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Women In Sobriety, a closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, is held each Thursday at First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin. For more information, call Maureen at 336-258-2520.

• 6:30 to 8 p.m., 4G Club – Girls Growing in God’s Grace, is held each Thursday at the Fairfield Inn’s Conference Room in Elkin. It is a meeting for girls 13 to 25 to come together and bond. Regular rap sessions are held about depression, fear, anger, jealously and other topics the girls want to discuss. They will learn about talents and how to help others by using what each is already gifted with. For more information, call Christy Martin at 336-514-9452 or Joyce Martin at 336-258-2338.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed step meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy..

• 6 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Art Party with Jan each first Friday of the month. The event is open to the public and cost of $35 includes all materials needed. Registration is required prior to the day of the art party by calling the center at 336-527-1087.

• 7 p.m., Girls Night Out group closed meeting (ladies only) for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Hope Valley open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at Hope Valley, Prison Camp Road, Dobson.