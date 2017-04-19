Church Calendar

Submission guidelines for calendar events: One-time events may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If your submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to [email protected]

April 21

• 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church will host at Pleasant Hill David Platt’s annual Secret Church simulcast event. Cost is $10 and includes the workbook. Tickets much be purchased in advance from Samantha Newman at Pleasant Ridge, 336-874-2875, or Joseph Wood at Pleasant Hill, 336-835-3401. Event details and notifications can be found on Facebook at Secret Church 2017 Simulcast – Elkin NC.

April 22

• 10 a.m. until, White Rock United Methodist Church in Thurmond will hold a port-a-pit BBQ chicken sale at the church. Plates will be $9 and include half a chicken, slaw, baked beans, a roll and dessert. Half a chicken will be sold for $6. For more information, call 336-957-4596.

• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Swaims Baptist Church, 3919 Swaims Church Road, Hamptonville, will host its annual Ladies Spring Fling, with special guest Siv Ashley, and a theme of “Patience.” Special music will be by Darby Fife. Ashley will have her book available for purchase. Admission to the event will be $5 and includes lunch.

April 29

• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Boonville United Methodist Church, 116, N. Carolina Ave., Boonville, will hold a yard sale and bake sale along with breakfast and lunch.

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a port-a-pit chicken dinner will be held at the Elkin Rescue Squad, 940 N. Bridge St., Elkin, sponsored by Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Plates cost $9 and include half chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert.

April 30

• 4:30 p.m., the combined choirs of Charity and Maple Springs United Methodist churches will share a time of music and fellowship with refreshments to follow at Charity UMC, 6440 Austin Traphill Road, Elkin.

May 6

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pleasant View Baptist Church, 199 Mining School Road, State Road, will host a spring festival with food, inflatables, games, music and demonstrations.

Ongoing

• 6 to 8 p.m., Abstract Church, 1785 N. Bridge St., Elkin, hosts Kitchen 9:13, a free community meal for everyone, each second Monday of the month.

• 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church has a free community meal on the fourth Monday of each month at 451 Winston Road, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Abstract Church, 1785 N. Bridge St., Elkin, hosts Celebrate Recovering, a ministry designed to help hurting people, each Saturday. Trained leaders provide safe, confidential, Christ-centered groups where people can seek recovery and gain healing from life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups. The group is free. For more information, visit abstractchurch.org.