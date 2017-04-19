The Elkin Presbyterian Church will hold an Earth Day Festival with education, music, food, fun for families

The Elkin Presbyterian Church will hold a celebration in honor of Earth Day Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 151 Hillcrest Drive across from the Elkin Municipal park.

“As progressive as this community is we think it’s high time Elkin had a celebration for Earth Day, “stated Pastor Stuart Taylor who described the natural progression from a congregation full of environmental enthusiasts to a community Earth Day Festival. “Environmental ethics have always been a part of this church. Stewardship of the Earth is a sacred calling.”

Several members of the congregation are active in the Elkin Valley Trails Association and Watershed NOW as well as other Earth-friendly organizations. “[The Elkin Presbyterian Church] started a recycling program [which led to the town recycling program],” claimed Taylor. “This [festival] is a new flowering of that concern for the Earth. We hope this is the first step in what will become an annual event to celebrate Earth Day.”

“This all springs from the creation story as we find it in Genesis chapter 2,” explained Taylor. “God placed Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden ‘to keep and to till.’ A better translation is ‘to serve and preserve’ and that’s exactly what we are trying to do. We are committed to serving and regenerating the Garden of Eden.”

For this reason information as well as entertainment will be available. In addition to handouts with ideas, “any family can do to help take care of the Earth,” according to Taylor organizations like Watershed NOW and green businesses like Living Water Farm Store will have tables set up to help educate the community about responsible stewardship.

Food will be available for purchase in the form of, “BBQ that is good for you,” claimed Taylor. “It’s locally grown and organically fed. At $10 a plate that’s a real bargain.”

There will also be an open air concert by local artists featuring Celtic and bluegrass music from such artist as Fiddle Dee Dee as well as, “activities for children where they can have fun and learn as well,” described Taylor. “We want this to be a family event, a true community gathering.”

“The single greatest challenge that we face is making sure we hand over to our children and grandchildren a natural world that will sustain their lives and the lives of all creatures,” insisted Taylor. “We can’t save the world in the abstract. What we can do is to preserve and protect our community most effectively. We do this because we love it and we can’t take it for granted.”

For more information contact the Elkin Presbyterian Church office at 336-835-4545.

