Elkin Methodist and Presbyterian churches join EVTA to improve trails on Earth Day

The Elkin Valley Trails Association will hold a work day this Saturday with the assistance of the Elkin First Methodist Church and the Elkin Presbyterian Church.

This community work day coincides with Earth Day which is an internationally recognized day in awareness of environmental issues. Many communities hold celebrations, educational programs, recycling drives and various clean-up activities in an effort to be more Earth-friendly.

Dressed appropriately for the weather conditions of the day and supplied with gloves, sunscreen and water, volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the end of Yorkfield Drive in North Elkin and will work until noon. Yorkfield Drive is the first right off Carter Mill Road (West) off Bridge Street. Vehicles should pass through the open gate on the gravel access road at the end of the drive before parking alongside the road.

Tools will be provided to, “continue the project of creating a foot bed in a 1/3 mile of this section of the EVTA effort to complete Segment 6 of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail,” explained Denise Lyon of the EVTA. “After we finish this section there is slightly less than 2 miles left to join the Grassy Creek section to the Elkin Recreation building in Municipal Park.”

Once the section is finished hikers and bikers will have an approximately 5 mile trek one way from the Elkin Municipal Park to Byrd’s Branch Campground and Grassy Creek Vineyard. “It is a very enjoyable trail following a part of the Elkin & Allegheny Rail Trail, Elkin Creek and Grassy Creek on the way to our eventual entrance into Stone Mountain State Park,” claimed Lyon.

“We welcome all volunteers who want to help us create an awesome trail network for our community,” stated Lyon who expressed an appreciation to Herb MacDonald for not only organizing this workday, but for his many efforts on the trails. “This is your chance to invest your time in this Elkin project that will improve recreation opportunities, living conditions and the overall economic conditions in Elkin and the surrounding counties and communities.”

The EVTA welcomes other groups including businesses and civic organizations as well as churches to use a trail workday for their service projects. For more information contact MacDonald 336-467-1606 or email [email protected]

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Twitter @TBeanieTaylor.

Members of the EVTA welcome other community organizations to join them on their next workday.