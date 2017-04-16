Easter egg drop amazes

HAMPTONVILLE — Kids of all ages were having an egg-cellent time at the Alpha & Omega Corn Maze on Saturday. The 20-acre agri-tourism center features a host of farm fun from a corn box to carriage rides and more. For the second year in a row, the maze has featured a helicopter Easter egg drop.

Kids and parents alike watched in a-maize-ment as a helicopter circled the complex dropping hundreds of brightly colored plastic Easter eggs. Kids quickly scrambled out to the field to collect the eggs. All children at the event received a prize from the prize table.

The Easter Bunny himself made an appearance as did Princess Elsa and the Chic-Fil-A cow.

Lori Walker, co-owner of the Alpha & Omega Corn Maze, said they were pleased with the turnout this year. Last year the maze had a single egg drop but this year they added three separate times for egg drops from the helicopter.

For more information on the Alpha & Omega Corn Maze visit www.alphaomegacornmaze.com. Check out video footage of the egg drop at www.elkintribune.com.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Noah Bonsell whoops it up at the annual Easter egg drop at Alpha & Omega Corn Maze. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_eggdrop.jpg Noah Bonsell whoops it up at the annual Easter egg drop at Alpha & Omega Corn Maze. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_eggdrop1.jpg

By Kitsey Burns Harrison [email protected]