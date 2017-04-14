Church Calendar

Submission guidelines for calendar events: One-time events may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If your submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to [email protected]

April 9-14

• 7 p.m., Billings Hill Baptist Church, 1803 Billings Hill Church Road, Traphill, will hold revival with special singing each night. Speakers will be the Rev. Sammy Lawson on Sunday and the Rev. Curtis Ponder Monday through Friday. For more information, call Pastor Brett Graham at 336-426-1204.

April 11-14

• Noon to 12:30 p.m., the Elkin/Jonesville community will observe Ecumenical Holy Week Services with Elkin Presbyterian Church hosting this year, and lunch being provided each day by a different church. The speakers will include Monday, the Rev. Stuart Taylor with “Father, Forgive Them But They Know Not What They Do”; Tuesday, the Rev. Judy Davis with “Today You Will Be with Me in Paradise”; Wednesday, the Rev. Jeanette Hayes with “Behold Thy Son/Behold Thy Mother”; Thursday, The Rev. Roger Hensley with “I Thirst”; and Friday, Sr. Janis McQuade, SSJ, with “It is Finished.” Meals will be provided by Elkin First Baptist, Monday; St. Stephen and Galloway Episcopal, Tuesday; Ebenezer/First Jonesville and Maple Springs/Charity United Methodist churches, Wednesday; Piney Grove/Wesley’s Chapel and First United Methodist of Elkin, Thursday; with no meal on Friday.

April 14

• 6:30 p.m., Galloway Memorial Episcopal Church, West Main Street, Elkin, will hold Good Friday with passion gospel and prayers.

• 7 p.m., Boonville United Methodist Church will present “The Way of the Cross: Walking in the footsteps of Jesus from his trial to Calvary” at RagApple Lassie Vineyard, 3724 RagApple Lassie Lane, Boonville. This is an interactive experience involving walking through the vineyard as the group follows Jesus and pauses for reflection at each of seven stations. Dress casually and wear comfortable walking shoes. In case of rain, this event will be canceled.

April 15

• 11:30 a.m., Arlington Baptist Church, 345 S. Main St., Jonesville, will host an Easter egg hung including a hot dog lunch, gospel message and an egg hunt with prizes. For more information, call 336-835-2212.

• 1 to 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin, will host an Easter Extravaganza with an egg hunt, bake sale, crafts and Easter reading for all ages.

• 7:30 p.m., Galloway Memorial Episcopal Church, West Main Street, Elkin, will hold its Easter Vigil with a service of light, lessons, renewal of baptismal vows and Holy Communion.

April 16

• 6:40 a.m., Boonville United Methodist Church will host an Easter sunrise service at RagApple Lassie Vineyard, 3724 RagApple Lassie Lane, Boonville. Breafast will be served following the sunrise service at the church fellowship hall, 116 N. Caroline Ave., Boonville. In case of rain, the service will be moved to the church sanctuary.

• 10 a.m., a Community Easter service will be held in the Elkin High School Dixon Auditorium, a ministry of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Elkin. Special music will be presented by adult, youth and children’s choirs, and a nursery will be provided. For more information, call 336-835-3401.

• 11 a.m., Galloway Memorial Episcopal Church, West Main Street, Elkin, will hold its Easter Day celebration with a potluck lunch to follow.

April 17

• 1:30 to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Elkin Rescue Squad, 946 N. Bridge St., Elkin, sponsored by the Duke Energy Retirees.

April 21

• 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church will host at Pleasant Hill David Platt’s annual Secret Church simulcast event. Cost is $10 and includes the workbook. Tickets much be purchased in advance from Samantha Newman at Pleasant Ridge, 336-874-2875, or Joseph Wood at Pleasant Hill, 336-835-3401. Event details and notifications can be found on Facebook at Secret Church 2017 Simulcast – Elkin NC.

April 22

• 10 a.m. until, White Rock United Methodist Church in Thurmond will hold a port-a-pit BBQ chicken sale at the church. Plates will be $9 and include half a chicken, slaw, baked beans, a roll and dessert. Half a chicken will be sold for $6. For more information, call 336-957-4596.

• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Swaims Baptist Church, 3919 Swaims Church Road, Hamptonville, will host its annual Ladies Spring Fling, with special guest Siv Ashley, and a theme of “Patience.” Special music will be by Darby Fife. Ashley will have her book available for purchase. Admission to the event will be $5 and includes lunch.

April 29

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a port-a-pit chicken dinner will be held at the Elkin Rescue Squad, 940 N. Bridge St., Elkin, sponsored by Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Plates cost $9 and include half chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert.

April 30

• 4:30 p.m., the combined choirs of Charity and Maple Springs United Methodist churches will share a time of music and fellowship with refreshments to follow at Charity UMC, 6440 Austin Traphill Road, Elkin.

May 6

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pleasant View Baptist Church, 199 Mining School Road, State Road, will host a spring festival with food, inflatables, games, music and demonstrations.

Ongoing

• 6 to 8 p.m., Abstract Church, 1785 N. Bridge St., Elkin, hosts Kitchen 9:13, a free community meal for everyone, each second Monday of the month.

• 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church has a free community meal on the fourth Monday of each month at 451 Winston Road, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Abstract Church, 1785 N. Bridge St., Elkin, hosts Celebrate Recovering, a ministry designed to help hurting people, each Saturday. Trained leaders provide safe, confidential, Christ-centered groups where people can seek recovery and gain healing from life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups. The group is free. For more information, visit abstractchurch.org.