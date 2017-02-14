‘Operation Cupid’s Arrow’ hits its mark

Yadkinville Police Department has charged 19 individuals as part of a drug investigation the department referred to as Operation Cupid’s Arrow. Yadkinville Police issued 67 warrants for arrest during this lengthy investigation that targeted illicit prescription drug sales and distribution, and prescription medication frauds.

Operation Cupid’s Arrow also netted several other drug and criminal violations. On Monday, eight of those individuals charged were arrested in a multi-county/agency round-up. YPD was assisted by Yadkin, Surry and Iredell sheriff’s offices and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

The following people were arrested and charged on Monday:

• Monroe Dean Hutchins, 69, of Yadkinville, was charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver schedule II drugs and maintaining a vehicle for sale/use/transport drugs. He was given a $1,000 unsecured bond.

• Rodney Charles Howell, 27, of Hamptonville, was charged with sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana. He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

• Allen Dale McDaniel, 60, of Yadkinville, was charged with sell/deliver schedule II drugs, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II drugs and maintaining a vehicle for sale/use/transport drugs. He was given a $7,500 secured bond.

• Jodi Owens Pardue, 36, of Yadkinville, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II drugs, sell/deliver schedule II drugs, maintain vehicle/dwelling for sale/use/transport drugs. She was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

• Asvaldoe Raymond Short, 37, of Yadkinville, was charged with sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and maintain vehicle/dwelling for sale/use/transport drugs. He was given a $5,000 secured bond.

• Alice Aurelia Zimmerman, 38, of Yadkinville, was charged with sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, sell/deliver schedule IV drugs, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule IV drugs, maintain vehicle/dwelling for sale/use/transport drugs and failure to appear in court-driving while license revoked. She was given a $15,000 secured bond.

• Courtney Alexis Draughn, 19, of Mocksville, was charged with failure to appear in court-shoplifting and given a $1,500 unsecured bond.

• Don Christopher Cook, 55, of Mocksville, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $2,000 secured bond.

Warrants are still outstanding for Hannah Michelle Sexton, Jerry Jerome Harris, Patrick Dwayne Humphrey, Frank Anthony Hauser, Jacob Ryan Poindexter, Clifford Lee Plowman Jr., Michael Keith Thompson, Christina Marie Thornburgh, Jonathan Ronald Davis Long and Evan Brock Thompson.

