Concert, cake to pay for good deeds

It was a natural fit when some of the older members of the congregation at First United Methodist Church of Elkin asked to have a dance in the fellowship hall where the Elkin Big Band practices. The church youth were also in need of an idea to raise funds for their missions trips. The church will be satisfying all needs Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. with a youth sponsored Valentine’s Dance/Concert & Cake Auction.

According to Director of Discipleship Cindy Furr, “Many [people] enjoy dancing, but there hasn’t been an opportunity in our area for them to dance.”

“The Big Band is happy to play and I think it will be good,” said band director Larry Irwin, who conducts the band in classics recognizable to most generations.

In addition to the Elkin Big Band playing for those who would like to dance or just listen, there will be several cakes to auction. “I had heard that this is a good youth fundraiser in itself,” asserted Furr. “One cake will be donated from Breakfastime, but all the others will be baked by people in the church. There will be a cheesecake, lemon poppy seed cake, apple cake, chocolate syrup pound cake, red velvet cake and I don’t know about the others.”

Even Pastor Mark Barden will be baking a cake to help the youth.

“The youth are raising money to help fund their mission trips this summer,” explained Furr. “We felt this may be a good fundraiser. [The missionaries] make a difference with people in need while allowing Jesus Christ to transform their own lives to look more like Him.”

The event is open to singles as well as couples of all ages. The $5 entrance fee will include cookies and punch.

For more information, call the First United Methodist Church of Elkin office at 336-835-2323.

Last summer, the Elkin Big Band plays for the opening of the shelter at Foothills Arts Council. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_BigBand.jpg Last summer, the Elkin Big Band plays for the opening of the shelter at Foothills Arts Council. Submitted Photo