Community Calendar

Feb. 13

• 7 p.m., the Surry County Genealogical Association will feature “Surry County and its early settlement with an interest in the Scottish Connection” by Dennis W. “Bud” Cameron in the teaching auditorium of Surry Community College. The program presents an overview of groups settling in the Surry County area with a particular focus on the coming of the Scots in the late 19th century and their settlement and work in the Mount Airy Granite Quarry.

Feb. 14

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Surry Community College’s Student Government Association will hold a carnation sale in the Knights’ Grill on the Dobson campus. A variety of carnations will be available for purchase at $2 each to raise money for the American Heart Association. For more information, contact Kasey Martin at 336-386-3468 or [email protected]

• 1 to 3 p.m., Surry Community College will offer a free #UsingSocialMedia and Networking as Job Search Tools workshop for unemployed and underemployed workers at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. Call 336-786-4169 for more information.

Feb. 16

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Book Babies each Thursday featuring stories and songs for caregivers and those age birth to 24 months in a 20- to 25-minute program.

• 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Knitting Club meets to share knitting tips, ideas, and simply enjoy knitting together. Bring a current project. Basic instruction can be provided. Contact Kasey to make arrangements for a beginner lesson. Those who crochet are also welcome. Email [email protected] or call 336-835-5586.

• 5 p.m., the East Bend Senior Center will host a Valentine’s dance. Cost of $10 includes dinner and entertainment by the Stan Bobbitt Band.

• 6 to 8 p.m., the Galloway Memorial Episcopal Church, 312 W. Main St., Elkin, Talking Service Book Club for Veterans. This is a free book discussion program for veterans. They will read and discuss a series of thematically related works of literature. Email [email protected] or call 336-835-5586.

• 6 to 10 p.m., Surry Community College is offering a Defensive Driving Course in Room 201 at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. The four-hour classroom training program is for drivers ages 25 and older, and ticket information is required at time of registration. Advanced registration and payment of $71 are required. Call 336-386-3473 for more information.

Feb. 17

• 8:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Mount Airy High School, 1011 N. South St., Mount Airy.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is All Time Favorites.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is All Time Favorites.

• 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Surry Community College will host a vineyard nutrition class in Room 113 of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Registration and payment of $20 are required, tuition assistance may be available. Call 336-386-3618 to apply and for more information.

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Yadkin Family YMCA, 6540 Service Road, Yadkinville.

Feb. 17-19

• The Yadkin Arts Council presents “Guys and Dolls” at the Willingham Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 18 and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 19. Admission for adults is $20, students 18 and younger is $15. For more information regarding tickets, visit yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

Feb. 18

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Lupus Foundation support group will meet in the multipurpose room of the Mount Airy Library, 145 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 3 to 5:30 p.m., a group breastfeeding class will be hosted by Meredith Comer LPN, CLC, at 1633 N. Bridge St., Elkin, to help teach mothers the basics of breastfeeding, the benefits of breastfeeding, how to use a breast pump and more. Register online to reserve a spot at www.facebook.com/Meredith Comer LPN, CLC. Light refreshments will be served and one mom will win a door prize featuring a gift basket full of breastfeeding-related items.

Feb. 20

• 1:30 to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Elkin Rescue Squad, 946 N. Bridge St., Elkin.

• 6 to 9 p.m., Surry Community College will host an organic gardening class to discuss topics such as soil health, organic pest management, organic practices and how to become “organic certified.” It will begin in the classroom and end in the high tunnel at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. The class is limited to the first 20 people to register. Registration and payment of $20 are required, with tuition assistance possible. Call 336-386-3618 to apply and for more information.

• 6:30 p.m. the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Bob Hillyer on the Camino de Santiago. Learn the history of the 1000 year old trail, see pictures of the Spanish countryside and hear stories of what it was like. Free and open to the public.

Feb. 21

• 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a seminar on All Things NCWorks will be held at the Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Participants will be able to find their job interests, create resumes and cover letters, access free online skills training, search for jobs in all North Carolina counties, discover employment and wage data and gain valuable information from the website that is much more than a list of jobs. The class is offered at no cost to unemployed and underemployed workers. No registration is required. Call 336-786-4169 for more information.

• 9:30 a.m. to noon, Surry Community College’s Totally Responsible Person Program will be offered at the Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin, highlighting topics such as choosing to take charge and stay positive, becoming a “Totally Responsible Person” and creating an action plan to being the best a person can. The class is offered at no cost to unemployed or underemployed workers. Call 336-526-2144 for more information.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host 4 Wishes. Allison Hemrick with Mountain Valley Hospice will discuss the 5 Wishes Document, Healthcare Power of Attorney and Living Will. Any questions you may have about making your end-of-life decisions will be answered. A notary will be present. Sign up at the front desk, call 336-835-5586, or email Kasey at [email protected]

• 1 to 3 p.m., In Transition … will be the topic of a free workshop offered by Surry Community College at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy, with a focus on those in a professional transition. For more information, call 336-786-4169.

Feb. 22

• 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

Feb. 23

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Book Babies each Thursday featuring stories and songs for caregivers and those age birth to 24 months in a 20- to 25-minute program.

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Baptist Home Church, 2367 Sparta Road, North Wilkesboro.

• 6 to 8 p.m., the Foothills Arts Council, 129 Church St., Elkin., Creative Writing Club meets twice a month for the purpose of encouraging one another to write, to pursue publishing, to share ideas, and to provide and receive feedback on writing. This group is for amateur and experienced writers ages 16 and up. Sign up at the front desk or by calling 336-835-5586 or email Kasey at [email protected]

Feb. 24

• 10:30 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds and 4- and 5-year-olds, with a special party theme.

Feb. 25

• 7 to 10 a.m., Courtney Baptist Church and Courtney Ruritan Club are sponsoring their country breakfast at 3341 Courtney Church Road, Yadkinville. The menu consists of grilled tenderloin, gravy, biscuits, eggs, grits, applesauce, coffee, juice, and jellies. Tickets are $8 each and can be purchased from members of the church or Ruritan club. A drive-thru take-out line will be available. Proceeds will benefit Yadkin Christian Ministries. For tickets or questions, call Jack Henderson at 336-463-2850.

Feb. 26

• 12:30 to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held Holy Cross Missionary Baptist Church, 344 York Road, Mount Airy.

• 12:30 to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1432 Highway 21, State Road.

Feb. 27

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Wilkes YMCA, 1801 YMCA Blvd., Wilkesboro.

Feb. 28

• 1 to 3 p.m., Surry Community College will offer a Dynamic Interview Techniques class at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. The class is free to unemployed and underemployed workers. For more information, call 336-386-3683.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Franklin Elementary School, 727 S. Franklin Road, Mount Airy.

• 2:30 to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held at White Plains Elementary School, 609 Old Hwy. 601, Mount Airy.

March 2

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Book Babies each Thursday featuring stories and songs for caregivers and those age birth to 24 months in a 20- to 25-minute program.

• 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Knitting Club meets to share knitting tips, ideas, and simply enjoy knitting together. Bring a current project. Basic instruction can be provided. Contact Kasey to make arrangements for a beginner lesson. Those who crochet are also welcome. Email [email protected] or call 336-835-5586.

March 3

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Paws & Claws.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Paws & Claws.

March 4

• 4 p.m., the Great American Soup Off and Chili for Charity will be held at The Liberty, 222 E. Main St., Elkin, with soup and chili contests. There will be $100 grand prizes and bragging rights, or come taste and watch the competition unfold and vote for the People’s Choice. Proceeds will benefit Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry. Fee to enter in the competition is $5 per soup or chili, and admission to taste is $10 for adults and $5 for those 11 and younger. Register to enter by Feb. 27 on the event’s Facebook page. Rules and registration forms are available online, or at Harry’s Place and Yadkin Valley General Store.

March 9

• 6 to 8 p.m., the Foothills Arts Council, 129 Church St., Elkin, Creative Writing Club meets twice a month for the purpose of encouraging one another to write, to pursue publishing, to share ideas, and to provide and receive feedback on writing. This group is for amateur and experienced writers ages 16 and up. Sign up at the front desk or by calling 336-835-5586 or email Kasey at [email protected]

March 10

• 5:30 to 7 p.m., the Foothills Arts Council, 129 Church St., Elkin, Youth Art Expo is an art competition for area schools. For more information, send an email to [email protected] or call 336.835.2025.

• 6 to 9 p.m., an opening reception for “Dissolving the Black Square: Georges le Chevalier’s Shibui Series” is scheduled at Third Branch Cafe in Yadkinville with a themed menu, live music and local wine. The exhibition will be on display from March 3 through April 29.

March 11

• 5 p.m., Austin Fire & Rescue will host a Bingo fundraiser with food available at 5 p.m. and games from 6 p.m. until done. Game cards are 50 cents, $1 and $2, there are prizes and 50/50 games. For more information, call 336-957-2182 or Billy Vanhoy at 336-984-6308.

March 13

• 6 to 8 p.m., the fourth annual Girls Empowering Girls Symposium for those ages 8 to 18 will be held at The Liberty, 222 E. Main St., Elkin. Admission is free with a donation of nonperishable foods items for the community pantries. The guest speaker will be Kristan Seaford, who is sponsored by Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Dinner is sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Mount Airy, and crafts are sponsored by Surry-Yadkin Electric. Reserve seats by March 8 by calling 336-749-4791. Visit www.facebook.com/girlsempoweringgirls/.

March 16

• 4 to 5:30 p.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Knitting Club meets to share knitting tips, ideas, and simply enjoy knitting together. Bring your current project. Basic instruction can be provided. Contact Kasey to make arrangements for a beginner lesson. Those who crochet are also welcome. Email [email protected] or call 336-835-5586.

March 17

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Jungle Visit.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Jungle Visit.

March 17-19

• Boonville Elementary School will present “Disney’s Aladdin Jr.” at 7 p.m. on March 17 and 18, and 3 p.m. on March 19 in the school’s multipurpose room. Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling 336-367-7021, and are available at the door. Cost is $6 for all ages.

March 23

• 6 to 8 p.m., the Foothills Arts Council, 129 Church St., Elkin., Creative Writing Club meets twice a month for the purpose of encouraging one another to write, to pursue publishing, to share ideas, and to provide and receive feedback on writing. This group is for amateur and experienced writers ages 16 and up. Sign up at the front desk or by calling 336-835-5586 or email Kasey at [email protected]

March 24

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Pirate Treasure.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Pirate Treasure.

March 31

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Go Fly a Kite.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Go Fly a Kite.

April 7

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Peep, Quack, Cluck.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Peep, Quack, Cluck.

April 8

• 5 p.m., Austin Fire & Rescue will host a Bingo fundraiser with food available at 5 p.m. and games from 6 p.m. until done. Game cards are 50 cents, $1 and $2, there are prizes and 50/50 games. For more information, call 336-957-2182 or Billy Vanhoy at 336-984-6308.

April 14

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Bunny Tales.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Bunny Tales.

April 28

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Rainy Days.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Rainy Days.

May 5

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Gardens.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Gardens.

May 12

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Love My Mom.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Love My Mom.

May 19

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Summer Sun.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Summer Sun.

Ongoing

• 10 a.m., Sunday morning closed speaker discussion group for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Sunday downstairs at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 3 p.m., a community drum circle is held each Sunday at Central Park in King. No experience is necessary and extra drums are available for use. Weather updates and additional information can be found on Facebook at Pinnacle Drum Circle. For more information, email [email protected] or call 336-368-3866.

• 8 p.m., Granite City group closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet the last Sunday of each month downstairs at Central United Methodist Church, North Main Street, Mount Airy.

• 10 a.m., line dance class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with Shirley Bell as instructor.

• 11 a.m., quilting class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 to 8 p.m., clogging classes are being held every Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with beginners from 5 to 6 p.m., intermediate from 6 to 7 p.m. and team practice from 7 to 8 p.m. Cost is $20 per month and it’s open to those 10 and older. Call teacher Janice Nixon at 336-835-4912 to sign up.

• 6 to 8 p.m., each Monday, DivorceCare is a support group that meets at 147 Carter Mill Road, Elkin. The new session starts Feb. 8. It is designed for those hurting from the pain of separation and/or divorce. For more information, call Gwen at 336-244-4682.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, Jonesville.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 10:30 a.m., exercise class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, Jonesville.

• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., weaving class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Weight Watchers meetings each Tuesday.

• 6 p.m., a monthly Alzheimer’s support group will be held every second Tuesday at Chatham Nursing & Rehab Center, 700 Johnson Ridge Road, Elkin. If area schools are closed due to inclement weather the group will not meet. For more information, call 336-567-7600.

• 6:30 p.m., Alanon Family Group meeting is held each Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Elkin’s Rectory. For more information, call 336-468-0395.

• 6:30 p.m., beginner shag 1 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., the Stone Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Foothills Arts Council in downtown Elkin. For more information, visit www.smtu.org or the group’s Facebook page.

• 7 p.m., Pilot Mountain group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 7:45 p.m., beginner shag 2 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed 12&12 Study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., pickleball is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon to 1 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, a free informational webinar is held for those interested in learning about the Guardian ad Litem program. These volunteers are court-appointed and serve as the judge’s eyes and ears on children going through the foster care system. To register or for more information, call Tammy Baity at 336-651-4465.

• 12:30 p.m., prayer shawl group is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Mayberry Men’s Meeting closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at Rockford Street United Methodist Church, 520 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, Jonesville.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 9 a.m., sewing is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., hosts Book Babies each Thursday, featuring stories and songs for caregivers and their babies in a 20- to 25-minute program for those ages birth to 24 months.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., Tribune news is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, Jonesville.

• 2 p.m., cards is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5:30 p.m., the Jonesville Historical Society meets the third Thursday of each month at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center.

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Women In Sobriety, a closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, is held each Thursday at First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin. For more information, call Maureen at 336-258-2520.

• 6:30 to 8 p.m., 4G Club – Girls Growing in God’s Grace, is held each Thursday at the Fairfield Inn’s Conference Room in Elkin. It is a meeting for girls 13 to 25 to come together and bond. Regular rap sessions are held about depression, fear, anger, jealously and other topics the girls want to discuss. They will learn about talents and how to help others by using what each is already gifted with. For more information, call Christy Martin at 336-514-9452 or Joyce Martin at 336-258-2338.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed step meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy..

• 6 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Art Party with Jan each first Friday of the month. The event is open to the public and cost of $35 includes all materials needed. Registration is required prior to the day of the art party by calling the center at 336-527-1087.

• 7 p.m., Girls Night Out group closed meeting (ladies only) for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, Jonesville.

• 8 p.m., Hope Valley open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at Hope Valley, Prison Camp Road, Dobson.