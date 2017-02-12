Wood Box welcomed historical society

JONESVILLE — Members of the Jonesville Historical Society met for fellowship Thursday evening at the Wood Box. Although it was hopeful that this would boost membership, no potential members were present.

That did not stop the 15 active of the 30 total members who were present. “I think it is wonderful,” said Wendy Shore. “We enjoyed the Christmas party so much we wanted to get together every holiday.”

The congenial group, who enjoyed the goody bags and cake brought by Shore and President Becky Wood, seemed to suggest that such gatherings will be a part of the regular repertoire of the historical society, which would be fine for employees of the Wood Box.

“I like decorating and setting up for it,” claimed waitress Kaci Gilliam, who anticipates seeing the historical society monthly. “I’d enjoy having other groups like this here.”

Those who were unable to attend can still join the Jonesville Historical Society by calling Wood at 336-244-5064. This number also can be used to schedule a visit at the Historical Center at 458 W. Main St. in Jonesville.

