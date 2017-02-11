Shady Ronda property sees light

RONDA — The Board of Commissioners for the town of Ronda met Thursday for its regular monthly work session. Although the room was full, the meeting did not last long with several items being approved for discussion at the meeting Tuesday.

There was confirmation that Tuesday’s meeting agenda will include a review of the surplus equipment and procedure to dispose of it and formal decisions on basic needs such as the roof on the maintenance shop and the removal of the dead tree near it as well as the renewal of Deer Urban Archery Season. The meeting also will address two continuing issues.

Ronda’s water policy will be formally addressed with general consensus expected to go toward enforcement of mandatory hook up. “We still have mandatory hook up in the town. We need to enforce the policy,” declared Mayor Victor Varela, while town consultant Ron Niland encouraged concise wording in the policy.

The board also will take a formal vote on a change in the fire department funding. “Our intent this year is to lower our tax rate by getting the county to do the tax rate for the fire department,” explained Niland.

Varela agreed, “We’re not trying to short the fire department so we need to have a resolution that we are going to give them the 10 percent that we have collected and they need to change the fire tax.”

In addition to these standard community issues, which will be presented at the regular board meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, entrepreneurs David Yelverton and Shannon Neal requested time to speak before the board before going forward with a purchase of the Shady Hill Mobile Home Park.

“If we come here, buy property here, we’re going to want to be good citizens. We understand there has been a bumpy relationship with that piece of property,” indicated Yelverton. “The risk factor that we’re concerned about is the potentially uncomfortable relationship between us and the town of Ronda.”

Yelverton described several projects that they intend to take on immediately including fixing the road and providing parking spaces to those who previously had none. Removal of a nearby structure destroyed by fire, fixing broken windows and maintaining minimum housing standards that would comply to government regulations as well as moral principles are top priorities.

“There’s a need for that very modest level of housing. Over time we hope to improve it. We would be good stewards of that for you,” said Yelverton. “The uncertain regulatory environment is what we hope to overcome with a conversation. I promise that you will not be embarrassed by anything that we do and you will not lose sleep because one of your residents will kill themselves in their residence.”

After significant discussion, it was agreed that a draft should be prepared for the meeting on Tuesday that will rescind the five-year maximum on the age of a manufactured home brought into the mobile home park making Wilkes County Code the standard for the town of Ronda as well. This resolution is possible because of a moratorium on other mobile home parks in Ronda and it distinguishes from private property.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Twitter @TBeanieTaylor.

