March of Dimes to host March for Babies kick off Tuesday

The March of Dimes will host a kick-off event to start the 2017 March for Babies fundraising campaign in Elkin on Tuesday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn, 628 CC Camp Road, Elkin.

Families and businesses throughout the Yadkin Valley are invited to attend and start raising funds for March for Babies, which will be held on May 6 at Elkin Municipal Park. The chairperson for the Tri City March for Babies in Elkin is Kevin Austin of Austin Electrical Enclosures.

During the kick off, participants will have the opportunity to meet the event chair and the 2017 Ambassador Family. Guests also can pick up fundraising materials and enjoy a complimentary lunch. Top fundraisers from 2016 also will be recognized. Guests must register in advance for the kick off event by contacting Jamie at 336-231-3765 or jsouthern@marchofdimes.org.

In Elkin, the Swaim family was touched by premature birth when their daughter, Vivian, was born premature. They have been named the 2017 Tri City Ambassador Family.

March for Babies raises funds for vital research to help prevent premature birth and birth defects. Funds raised also support community programs that help moms have full-term pregnancies. In North Carolina, more than 11,000 babies are born prematurely each year. Babies born too soon are more likely to die or have life-long disabilities.

March for Babies Chairman Kevin Austin said, “We invite our community to join March for Babies and raise money to help more families know the joy of a healthy baby.”

In Elkin, March for Babies is sponsored by PVH and WXII.

For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines, and breakthroughs. Find out how you can help raise funds to prevent premature birth and birth defects by registering for March for Babies at marchforbabies.org. For the latest resources and information, visit marchofdimes.org and find us on Facebook and on Twitter.