The Great American Soup Off returns

The Great American Soup Off, an annual charity cooking competition for amateur chefs, is slated for March 4 in Elkin. Soup and chili cooks will compete for a cash prize and bragging rights. The competition gets underway at 4 p.m. at The Liberty, 222 E. Main St.

“The event not only showcases local cooks but brings the community together for a great fundraiser benefiting Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministries,” said Leighanne Martin Wright.

The event was the brain-child of Wright and Suzanne Puckett. The two began the soup off several years ago when Puckett owned Royall’s Soda Shop in Elkin. It has become a much-beloved tradition in the community.

Not only do area cooks have a chance to compete, but soup lovers can join in the fun by tasting the soups and voting for the People’s Choice Award.

“It’s a wonderful way for cooks in the community to gather together honing their cooking skills, and at the same time helping raise money for such a great cause like Tri-C,” said Douglas Sanders, who took home multiple prizes in the 2015 Soup and Chili Off.

To enter, cooks must register by Feb. 27 by turning in the official registration form and $5 entry fee per entry (cash or checks made out to Tri-C). Each category must have at least five entries with a limit of 20 total. Contestants then bring a large crock pot of their soup or chili (at least five quarts) to The Liberty on the day of the contest.

Secret judges will be tasting all entries and scoring them. The soup and chili with the highest scores wins the $100 grand prize thanks to sponsors Animal Ark Veterinary Hospital and Century 21 Hudspeth Properties. The People’s Choice Award sponsors are Yadkin Valley General Store, Harry’s Place and Angry Troll Brewing. The main event sponsor is The Liberty.

In addition to the secret judges, spectators are invited to join in the fun by donating $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 11 and younger to taste and vote on their favorites.

Registration forms are available online from The Great American Soup Off Facebook page, or at any of the sponsoring businesses, Yadkin Valley General Store, Harry’s Place, The Liberty, Animal Ark Veterinary Hospital and Century 21 Hudspeth Properties.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Soup cooks of all ages serve up their best dishes at the annual Great American Soup Off in 2016. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_soupoff_4-1.jpg Soup cooks of all ages serve up their best dishes at the annual Great American Soup Off in 2016. File photo | The Tribune Soup Off organizer Suzanne Puckett presents an award to the 2015 winner of The Great American Soup Off (and Chili.) http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_soup5.jpg Soup Off organizer Suzanne Puckett presents an award to the 2015 winner of The Great American Soup Off (and Chili.) File photo | The Tribune