Foothills Theatre presents ‘Dearly Beloved’

Foothills Theatre will open its 49th season with a production of “Dearly Beloved” on Feb. 23, 24 and 26. The production will be staged in the fellowship hall of Elkin First Baptist Church, 110 Gwyn Ave. Tickets are available at the door for $12 and include dessert, coffee or tea.

“This show is a hilarious comedy about life in a small Southern town, some of it can hit very close to home,” said actor Lori Rice.

The Futrelle sisters have been feuding for years ever since the break-up of their nearly famous gospel singing group, The Sermonettes. Frankie Futrelle Dubberly is determined to pull off the perfect antebellum wedding for her daughter, Tina Jo. An overdone turkey, a few hot flashes, an uncooperative mother-of-the-groom and things quickly begin to unravel.

The cast has had a blast so far rehearsing for this rip roaring comedy.

“It’s always so much fun to do a play with Foothills Theatre,” said Suzanne Hillin. “It’s also an opportunity to meet new people. This play in particular is special to me because both my daughter and my son are getting married this spring, one having a wedding and the other eloping. So I can relate to this in some ways. But my children’s wedding are much less chaotic, thankfully!”

“Dearly Beloved” is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, Jamie Wooten and directed by Kim Arnold and Christie Harrison. The cast includes Harper Lee Libbert as Nelda Lightfoot, Stacey Libbert as Twink Futrelle, Lori Rice as Honey Raye Futrelle, Suzanne Hillin as Frankie Futrelle Dubberly, Vicky Zickmund as Patsy Price, Kitsey Burns Harrison as Tina Jo and Gina Jo, Morgan Harrison as Justin Waverly, Newell Hauser as Dub Dubberly, Tommie Ann Tulbert as Miss Geneve Musgrave, Ben Erlandson as Wiley Hicks and Paul Lange as John Curtis Buntner.

“My fellow cast members are very talented and work to fit their characters very well,” Rice said. “Come and see the show because, Shug, laughter is so good for the soul!”

Lori Rice and Morgan Harrison rehearse a scene for the upcoming production of "Dearly Beloved." The Foothills Theatre annual dessert production will take place Feb. 23, 24 and 26 at Elkin First Baptist Church. Suzanne Hillin as Frankie Futrelle Dubberly in Foothills Theatre's upcoming production of "Dearly Beloved," Feb. 23, 24 and 26.