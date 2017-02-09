Silver Sneakers available at Chatham

The Silver Sneakers Program is now available at Hugh Chatham Wellness Center. This national program for individuals 65 and older allows members to use affiliate gyms throughout the country at no cost. Membership includes classes as well as exercise equipment.

An honor for the wellness center, the selection process for fitness facilities is selective. “There are only so many within a certain mile radius,” explained Josh Vogler, exercise physiologist at the wellness center. “They look at the classes offered like what we have for arthritis, the demographics and what types of rates are offered to the general public, and seniors in particular.”

Offered through insurance, Silver Sneakers is part of a benefit package for some companies. Locally AARP Medicare Supplement, Aetna Medicare, Coventry Health Care, Gateway Health Medicare Assured, Humana and UnitedHealthCare offer Silver Sneakers through some of their policies.

Membership is a significant convenience for those who travel. “A lot of people here travel to places like Myrtle Beach,” expounded Vogler, “with this program they can exercise there as well as at home.”

“I’ve got some friends who have had it for years,” claimed Phyllis Norman, who is a new member of the program. “It’s a really good thing to have.”

“I think it’s pretty great,” said wellness center employee Devin Slate. “My grandma lives in Stokes County and she has it.”

“It gives people motivation,” alleged Vogler. “If people don’t prioritize gym membership in their budget, this membership knocks that out.”

“A lot of older people think they can’t get much of a benefit from exercise,” Vogler continued, “whether they are 55 or 95 people can come to the gym and see improvements. With classes in the heated pool that stays at 88 degrees, it’s ideal for someone with arthritis.”

Those with the Silver Sneakers membership also get the added bonus of convenience. “We didn’t really even have to sign up,” related Norman. “All we have to do is show our card at any facility that honors Silver Sneakers. No membership necessary.”

Individuals interested should check with their health insurance company or go to www.silversneakers.com. For information on the Hugh Chatham Wellness Center or starting an exercise program, call Vogler at 336-527-7468.

Devin Slate demonstrates how easy it is to check in to the Hugh Chatham Wellness Center with the Silver Sneakers software. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0022.jpg Devin Slate demonstrates how easy it is to check in to the Hugh Chatham Wellness Center with the Silver Sneakers software. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune