Black history to be celebrated

JONESVILLE — From 3 to 5 p.m. at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center on Sunday, the Jonesville Historical Society will celebrate Black History Month.

Coordinated by historical society member Carrie Martin, who will lead much of the music, the program will feature singers and musicians from local churches with Leon Reece as the master of ceremonies. The Rev. Todd Williams of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Jonesville and the Rev. Alvin Hayes of St. Homes Missionary Baptist Church of Elkin will be the guest speakers.

A small collection of items such as books and pictures will be available for viewing. Light refreshments also will be offered.

The Jonesville Historical Society and the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will be joined by YVEDDI volunteers to host the free event, which is open to the public.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Twitter @TBeanieTaylor.

Jonesville Historical Society President Becky Wood examines items to be displayed at the Black History Month celebration. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0092.jpg Jonesville Historical Society President Becky Wood examines items to be displayed at the Black History Month celebration. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune