Church Calendar

Feb. 13-17

• 7 p.m., Marler Road Baptist Church will host its winter jubilee with the Rev. Roger Pinnix of Welcome Door Baptist Church Monday; the Rev. Barry Wall of Amity Hill Baptist Church Tuesday; the Rev. Ron Baity of Berean Baptist Church Wednesday; the Rev. Bill Watson of Little Mountain Baptist Church Thursday; and the Rev. Steve Dagenhart of Calvary Baptist Church Friday. There will be special singing nightly, and the Reggie Saddler Family will sing Thursday. For more information, call 336-468-8610.

Feb. 28

• 5 to 7 p.m., the annual community Fat Tuesday pancake supper will be held at Jonesville First United Methodist Church, sponsored by the Senior Adult Sunday School class. The meal is held on the last day to splurge before the beginning of Lent on Ash Wednesday. Meal will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee, and the cost is donations only.

March 12

• 5 p.m., New Bethel Baptist Church will host a Saving the Times youth meeting at Elkin High School’s Dixon Auditorium, 334 Elk Spur St., with special singing by Charity Hill Baptist Church youth choir and guest preacher Curtis Ponder. For more information, call 336-207-5640.

Ongoing

• 6 to 8 p.m., Abstract Church, 1785 N. Bridge St., Elkin, hosts Kitchen 9:13, a free community meal for everyone, each second Monday of the month.

• 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church has a free community meal on the fourth Monday of each month at 451 Winston Road, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Abstract Church, 1785 N. Bridge St., Elkin, hosts Celebrate Recovering, a ministry designed to help hurting people, each Saturday. Trained leaders provide safe, confidential, Christ-centered groups where people can seek recovery and gain healing from life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups. The group is free. For more information, visit abstractchurch.org.

