Boy scouts to hold food drive

On Sunday, Boy Scouts throughout the Laurel District of the Old Hickory Council will collect food donations for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Earlier in the week, local Boy Scouts will drop bags to area homes with a note in them explaining they are collecting food donations and the scouts will return to collect the bags on Sunday. Those residents who have received one can fill the bag with non-perishable food items not stored in glass which is to be set out on the front porch or the end of their driveway after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The Laurel District covers Alleghany and Yadkin counties as well as the town of Elkin. Those wishing to make a donation but the Boy Scouts are unable to make it to their home are encouraged to make donations directly to their local food pantry.

Among the most needed items are 100-percent fruit and vegetable juice in cartons, canned fruits and vegetables in their own juices, canned lean meats, peanut butter, canned or dried beans, oatmeal and shelf-stable (canned) milk.

The Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) serves the community in several ways. This food bank has several programs to help feed children including Weekend Back Packs for Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties where children can take home healthy food during the school year since many children are unable to eat unless they are at school.

The SHFB also helps support shelters like The Ark (ECHO Ministries) in Elkin, as well as food pantries such as the one at Maple Springs United Methodist Church in Ronda and Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry in Jonesville.

In addition to these programs, the SHFB educates those with food insecurity. Instead of buying cheaper foods they help people make healthier choices and to cook them. Often a less expensive alternative, like dried beans, are passed over for canned beans because individuals do not know how to prepare them. SHFB also helps connect those in need with other various types of assistance programs.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Twitter @TBeanieTaylor.