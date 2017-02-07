Elkin man jailed on sex crimes

DOBSON — An Elkin resident was convicted of sexual crimes involving a minor in Superior Court on Tuesday.

Marco Hernandez Abarco, 40, of Turner Court, faced charges of two counts of first-degree sexual offense in connection with incidents, which, according to evidence summarized by the state in court, occurred between April and August 2014.

He pleaded guilty to two lesser counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

The female victim, 11 at the time, told a school counselor about inappropriate touching; the counselor alerted authorities, stated Mark Miller, assistant district attorney.

Miller indicated that the victim was willing to testify at trial but preferred not to.

The victim chose not to be present for the hearing but was aware of and supported the plea agreement, Miller said.

The prosecutor also noted that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (CE) had issued a detainer for Hernandez.

According to information provided online by the American Immigration Council, a detainer is an official request from Immigration and Customs to another agency that ICE be notified prior to releasing an individual from local custody so that ICE can arrange to take over custody.

Detainers do not begin deportation proceedings and do not signify whether or not a person will be deported, according to the council’s information.

Both unauthorized and legal immigrants may be subject to detainers if ICE determines they may be deportable, according to the website.

Hernandez’s attorney, David Erdmann, stated that his client anticipated moving back to Mexico at the conclusion of his sentence.

“He’s sorry for what happened,” Erdmann told the court. “He’s ready to get this over with and move on.”

Presiding Judge Stanley Allen gave Hernandez two consecutive active sentences of 13 to 25 months with credit for 901 days (30 months) served.

He ordered the defendant to receive a mental health assessment and comply with any treatment and to register as a sex offender for 30 years upon his release.

Hernandez will not required to participate in satellite-based monitoring upon his release.

Hernandez http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_hernandezCMYK-1.jpeg Hernandez Surry County Detention Center