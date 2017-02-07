Search warrant leads to 10 charged

On Feb. 3, after a two-month-long investigation, 10 people have been charged after officers with the Elkin Police Department, Jonesville Police Department and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 121 Harris Ave., Elkin. In conjunction with the search warrant, a check of vehicles in and out of the area also resulted in persons being charged.

The persons charged and their charges are:

• Tyre Lee Hall, 30, Elkin, was charged with possess methamphetamine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, schedule II; sell and deliver methamphetamine, schedule II; possession drug paraphernalia; maintain drug dwelling. He was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

• Hannah Leigh Settle, 18, Ronda, charged with possession methamphetamine, schedule II. She was given a $2,500 secured bond.

• Letitia Ann Luffman, 42, Jonesville, was charged with order for arrest on failure to appear and given a $1,000 secured bond.

• Dillon Thomas Wood, 22, Elkin, was charged with possess marijuana; possess marijuana drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released.

• Ashley Sueann Townsend, 23, Wilkesboro, was charged with carry concealed weapon; simple possession of marijuana. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

• Tony Calvin Jerrell Bryant, 27, Jonesville, was charged with possess methamphetamine, schedule II; possess drug paraphernalia not used for marijuana. He was given a $5,000 secured bond.

• Michaela Cheyenne Harrison, 18, Dobson, was charged with possession methamphetamine, schedule II; possess drug paraphernalia. She was released on a written promise to appear.

• Robert Chase McKinney, 24, Elkin, was charged with possess methamphetamine, schedule II; possess drug paraphernalia not for marijuana. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

• Victoria Brooke Carter, 26, North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving while license revoked; possess drug paraphernalia not used for marijuana. She was given a $2,500 secured bond.

• John Paul Riddle, 34, North Wilkesboro, was charged with possess drug paraphernalia not used for marijuana, and given a $2,500 secured bond.

The investigation is continuing, and other charges are pending, according to Lt. Mendy Peles of the Elkin Police Department.

