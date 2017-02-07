Surry Central assistant principal arrested this morning

DOBSON — A high ranking Surry County school official was arrested by authorities this morning and put on suspension shortly thereafter by the school system.

Benjamin L. Baliles, assistant principal at Surry Central High School, was arrested by the Dobson Police Department around 8:30 a.m. this morning, according to a written statement released by Surry County Schools.

He was charged with “various criminal charges including impaired driving, possession of a controlled substance, and property damage,” according to the statement. “This incident did not occur on school property and we understand that no student was involved,” the school system said.

According to the Surry County Detention Center, he was still held in custody early this afternoon.

Additional information was not immediately available.

