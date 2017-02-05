Historical society to boost membership at Wood Box

JONESVILLE — On Saturday, the Jonesville Historical Society will hold a fellowship dinner at The Wood Box located at 401 N. Bridge St. Taking place from 3 to 5 p.m. with participants purchasing their own meals from the menu, anyone interested in the historical society is welcome to attend.

“We had so much fun getting together [at the Wood Box previously] we decided we wanted to get together every holiday that we could,” claimed Historical Society President Becky Wood. “The members of the historical society will be there and we just want to invite anyone interested in the historical society to come join us.”

Members of the Jonesville Historical Society enjoyed The Wood Box so much during their Veterans Day celebration that they decided to meet there regularly for a meal at holiday times.