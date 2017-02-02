Downtown businesses merge

Two downtown businesses — 222 Public House and Angry Troll Brewing — announced this week they will be joining forces as one, with each one complementing the other.

Louis Jeroslow, one of the partners in Angry Troll and the brewer, explained Thursday that Angry Troll will keep regular days and hours for its tap room, which is housed in the lower level of The Liberty building on East Main Street, and at other times, the craft beers will be available for purchase at 222 Public House on the main level of the building.

“Two great local flavors will be united under one brand at The Liberty building,” explained Jeroslow Wednesday in a press release. “May of the great breweries in the state and across the nation share the feature of an eating establishment as an additional draw to customers.”

Through the merger, customers will now be able to move freely between the main and lower levels of the Liberty to access the services of Angry Troll and 222 Public House, when both are open simultaneously, he explained. Prior to the merger, that was not allowed due to alcohol-enforcement laws.

“It was a natural fit and makes us an exciting destination for locals and visitors alike,” added Jeff Gibbs, also a partner at Angry Troll and owner and chef at 222 Public House. “222 Public House has been one of the best business and personal decisions we have every made and we have been working with our business partners at Angry Troll to add even more to what we offer downtown.”

While 222 Public House is open in the evenings on Thursdays and for lunch and dinner Friday through Monday, the tap room at Angry Troll will be open each Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m.

“Those hours were chosen because we knew that the beer would be available upstairs at other times,” Jeroslow said. “Those hours are for tastings and for customers to enjoy the atmosphere in the tap room, which is a more intimate and quiet space to have pints of our beer and enjoying visiting with friends.”

He said flights are sold in the tap room for those wanting to sample the beers available, but if someone is interested in buying beer at 222 Public House and unsure of its flavor, a small sample is available for tasting there. Jeroslow said the hope is that eventually flights will be available at 222 Public House when the tap room isn’t open.

The immediate focus for Angry Troll Brewing is to build its inventory so it can keep the local restaurant and tap room supplied, and it also is beginning to put on tap its various beers in places like Charlotte and Winston-Salem where customers cannot easily access the downtown Elkin location.

“We’ve been having a really great response,” Jeroslow said of the tap room opening. “We’ve got a lot of good flavors going.

“We’ve already been fortunate to have some regular groups come after work to get a pint or two and sit in the cozy corner sitting area, and others come with their laptop, get a pint, do work, read, and work on crosswords. It was an atmosphere we had always dreamed about, and then they can go upstairs and watch the game,” he said.

Angry Troll Brewing was established by a group of local business owners and brewers with the shared love of craft beer. According to Kevin Stainback, a partner and brewer at Angry Troll, “We came up with our name and moniker based on our incredible downtown location. Our brewery is in the lower level of The Liberty building, a local historic site brought back to life by one of the company’s partners.

“The entrance to the tap room is directly beneath where Elkin’s beloved landmark bridge had passed which was demolished in 2011. And, thus the Angry Troll story began,” he said.

Among the six partners, Stainback and Jeroslow are the head brewers, teaming up to bring their combined years of fermentation experience. Other partners include Cicely McCulloch, owner of The Liberty, Dee Coley, Bob Puckett and Gibbs.

For more information and updates, follow them at www.facebook.com/angrytrollbrewing, www.twitter.com/angrytrollbrew or visit www.angrytrollbrewing.com.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

Louis Jeroslow, partner and brewer with Angry Troll Brewing, fills a glass with one of the craft beers on tap in the brewery’s tap room in the lower level of The Liberty in downtown Elkin. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_angry-troll-1.jpg Louis Jeroslow, partner and brewer with Angry Troll Brewing, fills a glass with one of the craft beers on tap in the brewery’s tap room in the lower level of The Liberty in downtown Elkin. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Louis Jeroslow, partner and brewer with Angry Troll Brewing, stirs one of the craft beers being brewed Thursday in the lower level of The Liberty in downtown Elkin. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_angry-troll-2.jpg Louis Jeroslow, partner and brewer with Angry Troll Brewing, stirs one of the craft beers being brewed Thursday in the lower level of The Liberty in downtown Elkin. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune

