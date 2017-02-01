Community Calendar

Submission guidelines for calendar events: One-time events may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If a submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to trieditor@civitasmedia.com.

Feb. 1

• 6 to 10 p.m., Surry Community College is offering the Alive at 25 class in Room 201 of The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. Alive at 25 is a four-hour classroom training program for drivers ages 16 to 24 and includes discussion of driver behaviors and attitudes, peer pressure and distractions, techniques to maintain control while driving and state and local driving laws. Ticket information is required at the time of registration. Advanced registration and payment of $71 are required. Call 336-386-3473 for more information.

Feb. 2

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Book Babies each Thursday featuring stories and songs for caregivers and those age birth to 24 months in a 20- to 25-minute program.

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Surry County Government Center, 118 Hamby Road, Dobson.

• 2:30 to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Ronda Clingman Elementary School, 316 Ronda Clingman School Road, Ronda.

• 5 to 8 p.m., Surry Community College will offer a backyard or small farm grape production class in Room 113 of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. This is an introductory-level course, and will cover topics such as site selection, site preparation, choosing varieties and what is needed to keep vines healthy. Advanced registration and payment of $20 are required. Call 336-386-3618 for more information.

Feb. 3

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Hearts Galore.

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Northern Hospital of Surry County, 830 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Hearts Galore.

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Veterans of Foreign Wars 1142, 802 Beech St., North Wilkesboro.

Feb. 4

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 1069 Austin-Traphill Road, Elkin.

• 1 to 5 p.m., a photography workshop, “Shooting in Manual with Erik Murphy,” will be held featuring annual Blue Ridge Overview Juror, Erik Murphy, at the Wilkes Art Gallery, 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. Cost is $40 per person with a 20-person limit.

Feb. 6

• 1:30 to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Surry American Red Cross, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy.

• 2 to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Millers Creek Methodist Church, 3260 North N.C. 16, Millers Creek.

• 3 to 5 p.m., Mount Airy Tourism and the Tourism Partnership of Surry County are hosting an agritourism workshop at the NC Center for Viticulture and Enology at Surry Community College. The event is open to the public and to all agritourism partners in the region including food and beverage businesses and entrepreneurs, wineries and distilleries, lodging partners and attractions. Also, those involved in farmers markets, economic development and the Cooperative Extension are invited. Guest speakers include Matt Powell of Destination by Design, Bon Appetit Appalachia, and Anne Baggett, director of NC Agri-tourism. Make reservations by Feb. 6 to Jenny Smith at jsmith@visitmayberry.com.

Feb. 7

• 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a seminar on All Things NCWorks will be held at the Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Participants will be able to find their job interests, create resumes and cover letters, access free online skills training, search for jobs in all North Carolina counties, discover employment and wage data and gain valuable information from the website that is much more than a list of jobs. The class is offered at no cost to unemployed and underemployed workers. No registration is required. Call 336-786-4169 for more information.

• 9:30 a.m. to noon, Surry Community College’s Totally Responsible Person Program will be offered at the Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin, highlighting topics such as choosing to take charge and stay positive, becoming a “Totally Responsible Person” and creating an action plan to being the best a person can. The class is offered at no cost to unemployed or underemployed workers. Call 336-526-2144 for more information.

• 1 to 3 p.m., Creating an Impressive Resume seminar will be held at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. The class is offered at no cost to unemployed or underemployed workers. No registration is required. Call 336-786-4169 for more information.

• 2:30 to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Haymore Baptist Church, 319 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

Feb. 8

• 6 p.m., Wilkes Arts Gallery, 913 C St., North Wilkesboro, will host a Valentine’s Day Couple’s Art Party, featuring artist Raney Rogers teaching participants step by step how to paint a loving image. The gallery will serve lite bites starting at 5:30 p.m., and couples can bring their own beverage to enjoy. The cost is $70 per couple. To reserve a seat, stop by the gallery or call 336-667-2841.

• 6 to 10 p.m., Surry Community College is offering the Alive at 25 class in Room J-114 at SCC, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Alive at 25 is a four-hour classroom training program for drivers ages 16 to 24 and includes discussion of driver behaviors and attitudes, peer pressure and distractions, techniques to maintain control while driving and state and local driving laws. Ticket information is required at the time of registration. Advanced registration and payment of $71 are required. Call 336-386-3473 for more information.

Feb. 9

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Book Babies each Thursday featuring stories and songs for caregivers and those age birth to 24 months in a 20- to 25-minute program.

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Medical Associates of Wilkes, 1919 W. Park Drive, North Wilkesboro.

Feb. 10

• 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., a course on cold damage assessment and management in relation to North Carolina vineyards is being offered in Room 113 of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Registration and payment of $20 are required. Tuition assistance may be available. Call 336-386-3618 to apply and for more information.

Feb. 10-12

• The Yadkin Arts Council presents “Guys and Dolls” at the Willingham Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 11 and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 12. Admission for adults is $20, students 18 and younger is $15. For more information regarding tickets, visit yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

Feb. 12

• 12:30 to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Bannertown Baptist Church, 1834 Westfield Road, Mount Airy.

• 1 to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Elkin First Baptist Church, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin.

• 3 to 5 p.m., the annual Community Black History Celebration, sponsored by the Jonesville Historical Society, will be held at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center on Delos Martin Drive. All residents are invited. Among the participants will be the Rev. Alvin Hayes and his praise team.

Feb. 14

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Surry Community College’s Student Government Association will hold a carnation sale in the Knights’ Grill on the Dobson campus. A variety of carnations will be available for purchase at $2 each to raise money for the American Heart Association. For more information, contact Kasey Martin at 336-386-3468 or martinkr@surry.edu.

• 1 to 3 p.m., Surry Community College will offer a free #UsingSocialMedia and Networking as Job Search Tools workshop for unemployed and underemployed workers at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. Call 336-786-4169 for more information.

Feb. 16

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Book Babies each Thursday featuring stories and songs for caregivers and those age birth to 24 months in a 20- to 25-minute program.

• 5 p.m., the East Bend Senior Center will host a Valentine’s dance. Cost of $10 includes dinner and entertainment by the Stan Bobbitt Band.

• 6 to 10 p.m., Surry Community College is offering a Defensive Driving Course in Room 201 at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. The four-hour classroom training program is for drivers ages 25 and older, and ticket information is required at time of registration. Advanced registration and payment of $71 are required. Call 336-386-3473 for more information.

Feb. 17

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is All Time Favorites.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is All Time Favorites.

• 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Surry Community College will host a vineyard nutrition class in Room 113 of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Registration and payment of $20 are required, tuition assistance may be available. Call 336-386-3618 to apply and for more information.

Feb. 17-19

• The Yadkin Arts Council presents “Guys and Dolls” at the Willingham Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 18 and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 19. Admission for adults is $20, students 18 and younger is $15. For more information regarding tickets, visit yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

Feb. 18

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Lupus Foundation support group will meet in the multipurpose room of the Mount Airy Library, 145 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 3 to 5:30 p.m., a group breastfeeding class will be hosted by Meredith Comer LPN, CLC, at 1633 N. Bridge St., Elkin, to help teach mothers the basics of breastfeeding, the benefits of breastfeeding, how to use a breast pump and more. Register online to reserve a spot at www.facebook.com/Meredith Comer LPN, CLC. Light refreshments will be served and one mom will win a door prize featuring a gift basket full of breastfeeding-related items.

Feb. 20

• 6 to 9 p.m., Surry Community College will host an organic gardening class to discuss topics such as soil health, organic pest management, organic practices and how to become “organic certified.” It will begin in the classroom and end in the high tunnel at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. The class is limited to the first 20 people to register. Registration and payment of $20 are required, with tuition assistance possible. Call 336-386-3618 to apply and for more information.

Feb. 21

• 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a seminar on All Things NCWorks will be held at the Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Participants will be able to find their job interests, create resumes and cover letters, access free online skills training, search for jobs in all North Carolina counties, discover employment and wage data and gain valuable information from the website that is much more than a list of jobs. The class is offered at no cost to unemployed and underemployed workers. No registration is required. Call 336-786-4169 for more information.

• 9:30 a.m. to noon, Surry Community College’s Totally Responsible Person Program will be offered at the Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin, highlighting topics such as choosing to take charge and stay positive, becoming a “Totally Responsible Person” and creating an action plan to being the best a person can. The class is offered at no cost to unemployed or underemployed workers. Call 336-526-2144 for more information.

• 1 to 3 p.m., In Transition … will be the topic of a free workshop offered by Surry Community College at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy, with a focus on those in a professional transition. For more information, call 336-786-4169.

Feb. 23

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Book Babies each Thursday featuring stories and songs for caregivers and those age birth to 24 months in a 20- to 25-minute program.

Feb. 24

• 10:30 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds and 4- and 5-year-olds, with a special party theme.

Feb. 25

• 7 to 10 a.m., Courtney Baptist Church and Courtney Ruritan Club are sponsoring their country breakfast at 3341 Courtney Church Road, Yadkinville. The menu consists of grilled tenderloin, gravy, biscuits, eggs, grits, applesauce, coffee, juice, and jellies. Tickets are $8 each and can be purchased from members of the church or Ruritan club. A drive-thru take-out line will be available. Proceeds will benefit Yadkin Christian Ministries. For tickets or questions, call Jack Henderson at 336-463-2850.

Feb. 28

• 1 to 3 p.m., Surry Community College will offer a Dynamic Interview Techniques class at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. The class is free to unemployed and underemployed workers. For more information, call 336-386-3683.

March 2

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Book Babies each Thursday featuring stories and songs for caregivers and those age birth to 24 months in a 20- to 25-minute program.

March 3

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Paws & Claws.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Paws & Claws.

March 10

• 6 to 9 p.m., an opening reception for “Dissolving the Black Square: Georges le Chevalier’s Shibui Series” is scheduled at Third Branch Cafe in Yadkinville with a themed menu, live music and local wine. The exhibition will be on display from March 3 through April 29.

March 17

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Jungle Visit.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Jungle Visit.

March 24

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Pirate Treasure.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Pirate Treasure.

March 31

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Go Fly a Kite.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Go Fly a Kite.

April 7

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Peep, Quack, Cluck.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Peep, Quack, Cluck.

April 14

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Bunny Tales.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Bunny Tales.

April 28

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Rainy Days.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Rainy Days.

May 5

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Gardens.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Gardens.

May 12

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Love My Mom.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Love My Mom.

May 19

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Summer Sun.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Summer Sun.

Ongoing

• 3 p.m., a community drum circle is held each Sunday at Central Park in King. No experience is necessary and extra drums are available for use. Weather updates and additional information can be found on Facebook at Pinnacle Drum Circle. For more information, email pinnacledrumcircle@yahoo.com or call 336-368-3866.

• 10 a.m., line dance class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with Shirley Bell as instructor.

• 11 a.m., quilting class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 to 8 p.m., clogging classes are being held every Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with beginners from 5 to 6 p.m., intermediate from 6 to 7 p.m. and team practice from 7 to 8 p.m. Cost is $20 per month and it’s open to those 10 and older. Call teacher Janice Nixon at 336-835-4912 to sign up.

• 6 to 8 p.m., each Monday, DivorceCare is a support group that meets at 147 Carter Mill Road, Elkin. The new session starts Feb. 8. It is designed for those hurting from the pain of separation and/or divorce. For more information, call Gwen at 336-244-4682.

• 10:30 a.m., exercise class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., weaving class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Weight Watchers meetings.

• 6:30 p.m., Alanon Family Group meeting is held each Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Elkin’s Rectory. For more information, call 336-468-0395.

• 6:30 p.m., beginner shag 1 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7:45 p.m., beginner shag 2 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 6 p.m., a monthly Alzheimer’s support group will be held every second Tuesday at Chatham Nursing & Rehab Center, 700 Johnson Ridge Road, Elkin. If area schools are closed due to inclement weather the group will not meet. For more information, call 336-567-7600.

• 7 p.m., the Stone Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Foothills Arts Council in downtown Elkin. For more information, visit www.smtu.org or the group’s Facebook page.

• 10 a.m., pickleball is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 12:30 p.m., prayer shawl group is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon to 1 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, a free informational webinar is held for those interested in learning about the Guardian ad Litem program. These volunteers are court-appointed and serve as the judge’s eyes and ears on children going through the foster care system. To register or for more information, call Tammy Baity at 336-651-4465.

• 9 a.m., sewing is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., hosts Book Babies each Thursday, featuring stories and songs for caregivers and their babies in a 20- to 25-minute program for those ages birth to 24 months.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 2 p.m., cards is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Women In Sobriety, a new closed meeting, is held each Thursday at First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin. For more information, call Maureen at 336-258-2520.

• 6:30 to 8 p.m., 4G Club – Girls Growing in God’s Grace, is held each Thursday at the Fairfield Inn’s Conference Room in Elkin. It is a meeting for girls 13 to 25 to come together and bond. Regular rap sessions are held about depression, fear, anger, jealously and other topics the girls want to discuss. They will learn about talents and how to help others by using what each is already gifted with. For more information, call Christy Martin at 336-514-9452 or Joyce Martin at 336-258-2338.

• 5:30 p.m., the Jonesville Historical Society meets the third Thursday of each month at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center.

• 10 a.m., Tribune news is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 6 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Art Party with Jan each first Friday of the month. The event is open to the public and cost of $35 includes all materials needed. Registration is required prior to the day of the art party by calling the center at 336-527-1087.

Area Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held with the following schedule:

• 10:15 a.m., every Sunday at 218 Rockford St., Andy Griffith Playhouse downstairs, closed speaker discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., last Sunday of each month, at Mount Airy,(Granite City Group) Central United Methodist Church, North Main Street, closed discussion with an open speaker meeting. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Monday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group), 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, open speaker. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Monday in Mount Airy, (Mayberry Group) Old Train Depot, 580 Granite St., open speaker. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• Noon, every Tuesday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group), 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, open speaker. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 7 p.m., every Tuesday in Pilot Mountain (Pilot Mtn. Group), First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street. Closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 7:30 p.m., every Tuesday at Yadkinville (Serenity Group) at Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St. Downstairs beneath old sanctuary, closed discussion with open speaker meeting last Tuesday of each month. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Tuesday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group) 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, Closed 12 & 12 study. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• Noon, every Wednesday, in Mount Airy (Primary Purpose), at First Presbyterian Church, 326 S. Main St., fellowship hall at corner of South Main and Church streets. Closed big book discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 7 p.m., every Wednesday, in Mount Airy (Mayberry Men’s Meeting), Rockford Street United Methodist Church, 520 Rockford St., closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Wednesday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group), 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, closed big book study. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Wednesday in Mount Airy, (Mayberry Group) Old Train Depot, 580 Granite St., closed big book study. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• Noon, every Thursday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group), 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 7:30 p.m., every Thursday at Yadkinville (Serenity Group) at Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St., downstairs beneath old sanctuary, closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Friday in Dobson (New Beginnings Group) at Dobson United Methodist Church, 204 S. Main St., building behind church, closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Friday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group), 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• Noon, every Saturday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group) 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, closed discussion.

• 8 p.m., every Saturday in Dobson (Hope Valley Meeting) at Hope Valley, Prison Camp Road, open speaker. For more information, call 336-386-8003.