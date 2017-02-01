Jonesville Historical Society plans jubilee and more

JONESVILLE — On Thursday evening, the new board of the Jonesville Historical Society gathered to make plans for Jonesville Jubilee and other events for the coming year.

After a tumultuous year, Historical Society President Becky Wood is excited to move forward. “Everybody is working together instead of working against each other,” claimed Wood, describing how residents are telling her how proud they are that the society is coming together as a group.

It will take a hard-working group to organize all the events the historical society has planned for the next year like they did with the successful Old-Fashioned Christmas, which this year is slated for the second Sunday of December. In February alone, the society will hold two different activities.

At 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Wood Box in Jonesville, the historical society will meet for a Valentine’s dinner to fellowship with one another as well as any potential members. “It’s kind of a membership drive,” described Wood, who is eager to share the recent changes made to the Jonesville Historical Center and the way the society sees itself. “We are about more than Jonesville,” enthused Wood. “If it’s about history, it will be here. I want to include regional and even world history.”

The society will celebrate National Black History Month on Feb. 12 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center with speakers and a gospel choir.

The popularity of the Bingo event last Labor Day has inspired a spaghetti dinner with Bingo this spring. The historical society expects to be hosting the event in mid-March at the senior center. A similar event with chicken stew and craft fair as well as Bingo is planned in November with the regular bake and yard sale on Labor Day.

On April 22, a color run/walk will take place in Jonesville, which will end at Lila Swaim Park where Woods hopes to provide participants with seeds that can be planted in honor of Earth Day. “We thought that would be so much fun,” said Wood. “It’ll be neat to help with the park.”

On May 31, the society also plans to plant flowers at Mineral Spring Park in honor of Memorial Day, which will enhance the Veterans Day festivities on Nov. 11 as well. According to Wood, “This year we hope to have a dedication with all the names [on the memorial].”

The biggest event being planned is the Jonesville Jubilee to take place on May 6 at Lila Swaim Park. “I hope to have the entire park full [of activities],” enthused Wood of the 20th anniversary of this event. “I want to see people come from all over the state.”

At this point, there is expected to be bounce castles, a small children’s train, music all day and food contests with the public doing taste tests. “We’re going to close with fireworks,” stated Wood, who described the relationship between the historical society and the town in the planning of the Jubilee. “We do it for the community,” said Wood. “We tried to give it back to the town [of Jonesville], but they just don’t have the staff to take care of everything.”

With all that is planned, it would take a large staff to keep track of everything. “I would love for the schools to get involved,” encouraged Wood. “They could set up carnival games to earn money for their school. Any non-profit who wants to participate is welcome.”

Start-up musicians, school or church bands and choirs who would like to contribute to the music for the day are encouraged to call Wood as are any non-profit organizations who would like to participate. The Abstract Church from Elkin already is signed up to provide its creative ideas. Crafters and artists also are requested to set up tables to sell their creations.

Plans are still being worked on and community members are invited to get involved. “Let’s have contests and things that will bring people down,” encouraged Wood. “If they come down, they’ll shop.

“I want to bring the community together as a whole,” stated Wood. “I want the kids to enjoy it as much as anyone.”

Anyone who would like to participate in the Jonesville Jubilee or visit the historical center can call Wood at 336-244-5064.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Twitter @TBeanieTaylor.

Jonesville Historical Society members have their calendars full of upcoming events for this year including the Jonesville Jubilee in May and two February activities. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0006.jpg Jonesville Historical Society members have their calendars full of upcoming events for this year including the Jonesville Jubilee in May and two February activities. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune