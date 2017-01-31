Chamber welcomes community for breakfast

Tuesday morning the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce started a new Business Before Breakfast program with speaker Dr. Myra Cox, superintendent of Elkin City Schools. With biscuit sandwiches from Bojangles and coffee from Sheetz, the full room at the Elkin Center of the Surry Community College was ready to be inspired.

“It’s a perfect time to have a meeting,” claimed Teresa Smith of Harry’s Place, “especially if you have a restaurant that doesn’t serve breakfast.”

Fred Steele, president of Frontier Natural Gas, encouraged participation in the chamber as he enjoyed refreshments. “The chamber is a great organization,” stated Steele. “I’ve always been involved wherever I’ve worked. You get to meet other members of the community, network face-to-face and hear about other companies,” such as through the Business Before Breakfast events.

For the chamber’s first Business Before Breakfast, Cox, who just recently took her post with the school system, shared her scholastic experiences that lead to her position as superintendent with an emphasis on the teachers and mentors who inspired her. As she looked back on memorabilia from her elementary school days, she realized she had “perfect attendance in all the classes where I loved the teacher and I knew they loved me.”

Although she knew from an early age she wanted to be a teacher, high school led her into thinking she was less interested in the years of studying involved. It was a teacher who noticed her struggles in accounting at Surry Community College who helped her get back on track, eventually attending her wedding.

“That’s all it took,” was the title of Cox’s presentation and a continuous theme throughout her life with the “all” being someone who encouraged her, even when it meant telling her she needed to apply herself more. “They believed in what I was doing,” explained Cox, who encouraged those listening to do the same. “If we just take the time to believe in others, to be mentors, to help others succeed, the possibilities are endless.”

Retired Vice President of Wilkes Community College Bill Davis was encouraged by the presentation. “I think this lady is very forward thinking. She’s very easy to relate to with a story that backs up her credentials.”

“I’m overwhelmed. The full house was very motivational,” stated Cox. “It showed me that the people of this community are interested in meeting the new superintendent and learning more about me personally.”

Yadkin Valley Chamber Board Chairman Gary York of WIFM radio also was encouraged by the number of people in attendance. “It was a great way to start,” declared York, who invited everyone to attend the next Business Before Breakfast meeting on Feb. 28 where Dr. Skip Whitman, an orthopedic surgeon and member of the Elkin Board of Commissioners, will present a lecture on how to combine career, health and family.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Twitter @TBeanieTaylor.

