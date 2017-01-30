Church Calendar

Feb. 3-4

• 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4, Welcome Valley Baptist Church, 115 Dodson Road, Elkin, will host an indoor multi-family yard sale at the Mountain Park Elementary School gym. Funds raised through percentage sales will be used for outreach ministry.

Ongoing

• 6 to 8 p.m., Abstract Church, 1785 N. Bridge St., Elkin, hosts Kitchen 9:13, a free community meal for everyone, each second Monday of the month.

• 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church has a free community meal on the fourth Monday of each month at 451 Winston Road, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Abstract Church, 1785 N. Bridge St., Elkin, hosts Celebrate Recovering, a ministry designed to help hurting people, each Saturday. Trained leaders provide safe, confidential, Christ-centered groups where people can seek recovery and gain healing from life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups. The group is free. For more information, visit abstractchurch.org.

