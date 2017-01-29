YV Chamber hopes to enrich businesses

The Yadkin Valley Chamber will host its first Business Before Hours event at 7 a.m. on Tuesday at the Surry Community College (SCC) Elkin Center.

The goal of this program, according to Chamber Board Chairman Gary York of WIFM radio, is to “highlight outstanding community members,” and to encourage involvement with the Yadkin Valley Chamber.

“We want to make things better for people, let them learn about the community,” said York, who hopes the event also will “showcase the Surry Community College facility,” noting how helpful the Director of the Small Business Center Dale Badgett has been. The Small Business Center is an outreach program of SCC.

Business Before Hours will be a monthly program sponsored by SCC, WIFM and the Yadkin Valley Chamber featuring what York called “tremendous leaders” who will speak for about 20 minutes after a 30-minute period of social networking and refreshments and followed by a short period of questions and answers. “We’ll end at 8 [a.m.] so people can get on with their jobs,” explained York.

The guest speaker for the first month will be Dr. Myra Cox, superintendent of Elkin City Schools. Cox was selected at the end of 2016 after Dr. Randy Bledsoe retired. Cox has had an extensive career in education and will present a lecture entitled “That’s All It Took,” which will discuss the importance of reading and the impact of teachers.

In February, Dr. Skip Whitman, an orthopedic surgeon and member of the Elkin Board of Commissioners, will present a lecture on how to combine career, health and family and, described York, “the essence of synergy that comes out of the community we serve.”

Siblings Eddie and Phil Harris with wife Phyllis of Harris Leather and Silverworks will talk in March about developing a brand. After three generations, what was once a one-person company in the 1960s has expanded to an approximately 30-employee enterprise.

York plans for similar expansion with the chamber. “I want people to realize the benefits of being an active chamber member,” said York. “Those who are involved in it the most gain the most.” In order to get the community more involved, York intends to “go knocking on doors” and explain face-to-face the benefits of being more active in the chamber and the community.

York stated he “hopes folks will attend” the Business Before Hours program, which is free and open to the public. In order to adequately accommodate those joining chamber and Rotarian members as well as the subscribers to York’s newsletter The Communicator, anyone intending to attend is asked to call the chamber at 336-526-1111.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Twitter @TBeanieTaylor.