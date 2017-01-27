Truck lands on van near Traphill

Friday shortly after noon, a blue pickup truck was escorting a delivery to 745 Austin Traphill Road when, distracted by a search for the house number, the driver pulled in front of a white mini-van causing it to ram into his truck.

According to witness Jim Vipperman, “I was following [the truck] with a delivery. He started to turn into the driveway and I guess he just didn’t see her.”

“I was escorting the truck to deliver a waste container and looking for the address,” explained Scott Lawson, who was driving the truck. “I was thinking about the job, not about traffic.”

“He just didn’t see me,” said Helen Foster, the driver of the van.

“He was charged with a safe moving violation,” stated Trooper R.D. Holbrook of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Holbrook, this violation is issued with some frequency. “It’s not the road so much as the people driving on it not paying attention,” stated Holbrook. “If we could narrow it down to just one stretch of road, we could concentrate our attention there, that’s just not the case.”

Lawson picked his truck up two days previously after hitting a deer.

Foster stated she was, “a little bit shook up and just not knowing what to do.” Because she was unable to find the camera feature on her cell phone, Lawson assisted her with using it to take photos of the damage for her insurance company.

All parties involved seemed regretful of the incident but without animosity.

In spite of the significant damage there were no significant injuries. “Nobody’s going to the hospital,” stated Capt. Tim Pardue of the Pleasant Hill Fire Department, though Foster and her daughter Tracy were treated at the scene.

