MSAB presents check to EVTA

On Jan. 19, Larry Irwin of the Main Street Advisory Board (MSAB) presents a check to Bill Blackley of the Elkin Valley Trails Association (EVTA) for $500, which was raised from the sale of the 2016 Elkin Christmas ornaments. Sold out within two weeks, these ornaments were sponsored by Chris Cartwright of Prism Medical Products and artist John Furches. Downtown Elkin Inc. and the MSAB officials expressed their appreciation to Chris Cartwright, Prism Medical Products, John Furches and everyone who supported this endeavor. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_larry.jpg On Jan. 19, Larry Irwin of the Main Street Advisory Board (MSAB) presents a check to Bill Blackley of the Elkin Valley Trails Association (EVTA) for $500, which was raised from the sale of the 2016 Elkin Christmas ornaments. Sold out within two weeks, these ornaments were sponsored by Chris Cartwright of Prism Medical Products and artist John Furches. Downtown Elkin Inc. and the MSAB officials expressed their appreciation to Chris Cartwright, Prism Medical Products, John Furches and everyone who supported this endeavor. Submitted Photo