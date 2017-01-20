Community Calendar

Submission guidelines for calendar events: One-time events may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If a submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to [email protected]

Jan. 20

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Let’s Build a Snowman.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Let’s Build a Snowman.

Jan. 21

• 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 3656 Mountain View Road, Hays.

Jan. 23

• Noon to 4:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion St., Pilot Mountain.

Jan. 24

• 6 p.m., the 28th annual meeting of the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce will be held at Yadkin County Agricultural & Educational building. The investors reception will begin at 6 p.m. with meal at 6:45 p.m. Cost is $30 per person, and reservations are required. For more information, call the chamber at 336-679-2200.

Jan. 25

• 2:30 to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Sweet Frog, 1510-D Winkler Mill Road Extension, Wilkesboro.

Jan. 26

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Book Babies each Thursday featuring stories and songs for caregivers and those age birth to 24 months in a 20- to 25-minute program.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Dobson Elementary School, 400 W. Atkins St., Dobson.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Cedar Ridge Elementary School, 734 Flippin Road, Lowgap.

• 3 to 7:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Temple Hill United Methodist Church, 1192 Somers Road, Ronda.

Jan. 27

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Winter Wonders.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Winter Wonders.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Boonville Elementary School, 232 E. Main St., Boonville.

• 7:30 p.m., the Kruger Brothers with special guests The Trailblazers will before at the Yadkin Valley Event Center for a concert benefitting the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $50 in advance and $55 at the door. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com, at the Wilkes Heritage Museum or by call 336-990-0746.

Jan. 28

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at You Better Run, 958 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Jan. 30

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at White Plains Elementary School, 710 Cadle Ford Road, Mount Airy.

Feb. 2

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Book Babies each Thursday featuring stories and songs for caregivers and those age birth to 24 months in a 20- to 25-minute program.

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Surry County Government Center, 118 Hamby Road, Dobson.

• 2:30 to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Ronda Clingman Elementary School, 316 Ronda Clingman School Road, Ronda.

Feb. 3

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Hearts Galore.

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Northern Hospital of Surry County, 830 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Hearts Galore.

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Veterans of Foreign Wars 1142, 802 Beech St., North Wilkesboro.

Feb. 4

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 1069 Austin-Traphill Road, Elkin.

• 1 to 5 p.m., a photography workshop, “Shooting in Manual with Erik Murphy,” will be held featuring annual Blue Ridge Overview Juror, Erik Murphy, at the Wilkes Art Gallery, 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. Cost is $40 per person with a 20-person limit.

Feb. 6

• 1:30 to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Surry American Red Cross, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy.

• 2 to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Millers Creek Methodist Church, 3260 North N.C. 16, Millers Creek.

• 3 to 5 p.m., Mount Airy Tourism and the Tourism Partnership of Surry County are hosting an agritourism workshop at the NC Center for Viticulture and Enology at Surry Community College. The event is open to the public and to all agritourism partners in the region including food and beverage businesses and entrepreneurs, wineries and distilleries, lodging partners and attractions. Also, those involved in farmers markets, economic development and the Cooperative Extension are invited. Guest speakers include Matt Powell of Destination by Design, Bon Appetit Appalachia, and Anne Baggett, director of NC Agri-tourism. Make reservations by Feb. 6 to Jenny Smith at [email protected]

Feb. 7

• 2:30 to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Haymore Baptist Church, 319 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

Feb. 9

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Book Babies each Thursday featuring stories and songs for caregivers and those age birth to 24 months in a 20- to 25-minute program.

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Medical Associates of Wilkes, 1919 W. Park Drive, North Wilkesboro.

Feb. 10-12

• The Yadkin Arts Council presents “Guys and Dolls” at the Willingham Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 11 and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 12. Admission for adults is $20, students 18 and younger is $15. For more information regarding tickets, visit yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

Feb. 12

• 12:30 to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Bannertown Baptist Church, 1834 Westfield Road, Mount Airy.

• 1 to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Elkin First Baptist Church, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin.

Feb. 16

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Book Babies each Thursday featuring stories and songs for caregivers and those age birth to 24 months in a 20- to 25-minute program.

• 5 p.m., the East Bend Senior Center will host a Valentine’s dance. Cost of $10 includes dinner and entertainment by the Stan Bobbitt Band.

Feb. 17

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is All Time Favorites.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is All Time Favorites.

Feb. 17-19

• The Yadkin Arts Council presents “Guys and Dolls” at the Willingham Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 18 and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 19. Admission for adults is $20, students 18 and younger is $15. For more information regarding tickets, visit yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

Feb. 18

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Lupus Foundation support group will meet in the multipurpose room of the Mount Airy Library, 145 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

Feb. 23

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Book Babies each Thursday featuring stories and songs for caregivers and those age birth to 24 months in a 20- to 25-minute program.

Feb. 24

• 10:30 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds and 4- and 5-year-olds, with a special party theme.

March 2

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Book Babies each Thursday featuring stories and songs for caregivers and those age birth to 24 months in a 20- to 25-minute program.

March 3

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Paws & Claws.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Paws & Claws.

March 10

• 6 to 9 p.m., an opening reception for “Dissolving the Black Square: Georges le Chevalier’s Shibui Series” is scheduled at Third Branch Cafe in Yadkinville with a themed menu, live music and local wine. The exhibition will be on display from March 3 through April 29.

March 17

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Jungle Visit.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Jungle Visit.

March 24

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Pirate Treasure.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Pirate Treasure.

March 31

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Go Fly a Kite.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Go Fly a Kite.

April 7

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Peep, Quack, Cluck.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Peep, Quack, Cluck.

April 14

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Bunny Tales.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Bunny Tales.

April 28

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Rainy Days.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Rainy Days.

May 5

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Gardens.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Gardens.

May 12

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Love My Mom.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Love My Mom.

May 19

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 2- and 3-year-olds. The theme is Summer Sun.

• 11 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., Elkin, will host Preschool Story Hour for 4- and 5-year-olds. The theme is Summer Sun.

Ongoing

• 3 p.m., a community drum circle is held each Sunday at Central Park in King. No experience is necessary and extra drums are available for use. Weather updates and additional information can be found on Facebook at Pinnacle Drum Circle. For more information, email [email protected] or call 336-368-3866.

• 10 a.m., line dance class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with Shirley Bell as instructor.

• 11 a.m., quilting class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 to 8 p.m., clogging classes are being held every Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with beginners from 5 to 6 p.m., intermediate from 6 to 7 p.m. and team practice from 7 to 8 p.m. Cost is $20 per month and it’s open to those 10 and older. Call teacher Janice Nixon at 336-835-4912 to sign up.

• 6 to 8 p.m., each Monday, DivorceCare is a support group that meets at 147 Carter Mill Road, Elkin. The new session starts Feb. 8. It is designed for those hurting from the pain of separation and/or divorce. For more information, call Gwen at 336-244-4682.

• 10:30 a.m., exercise class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., weaving class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Weight Watchers meetings.

• 6:30 p.m., Alanon Family Group meeting is held each Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Elkin’s Rectory. For more information, call 336-468-0395.

• 6:30 p.m., beginner shag 1 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7:45 p.m., beginner shag 2 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 6 p.m., a monthly Alzheimer’s support group will be held every second Tuesday at Chatham Nursing & Rehab Center, 700 Johnson Ridge Road, Elkin. If area schools are closed due to inclement weather the group will not meet. For more information, call 336-567-7600.

• 7 p.m., the Stone Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Foothills Arts Council in downtown Elkin. For more information, visit www.smtu.org or the group’s Facebook page.

• 10 a.m., pickleball is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 12:30 p.m., prayer shawl group is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon to 1 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, a free informational webinar is held for those interested in learning about the Guardian ad Litem program. These volunteers are court-appointed and serve as the judge’s eyes and ears on children going through the foster care system. To register or for more information, call Tammy Baity at 336-651-4465.

• 9 a.m., sewing is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., hosts Book Babies each Thursday, featuring stories and songs for caregivers and their babies in a 20- to 25-minute program for those ages birth to 24 months.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 2 p.m., cards is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Women In Sobriety, a new closed meeting, is held each Thursday at First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin. For more information, call Maureen at 336-258-2520.

• 6:30 to 8 p.m., 4G Club – Girls Growing in God’s Grace, is held each Thursday at the Fairfield Inn’s Conference Room in Elkin. It is a meeting for girls 13 to 25 to come together and bond. Regular rap sessions are held about depression, fear, anger, jealously and other topics the girls want to discuss. They will learn about talents and how to help others by using what each is already gifted with. For more information, call Christy Martin at 336-514-9452 or Joyce Martin at 336-258-2338.

• 5:30 p.m., the Jonesville Historical Society meets the third Thursday of each month at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center.

• 10 a.m., Tribune news is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 6 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Art Party with Jan each first Friday of the month. The event is open to the public and cost of $35 includes all materials needed. Registration is required prior to the day of the art party by calling the center at 336-527-1087.

Area Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held with the following schedule:

• 10:15 a.m., every Sunday at 218 Rockford St., Andy Griffith Playhouse downstairs, closed speaker discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., last Sunday of each month, at Mount Airy,(Granite City Group) Central United Methodist Church, North Main Street, closed discussion with an open speaker meeting. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Monday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group), 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, open speaker. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Monday in Mount Airy, (Mayberry Group) Old Train Depot, 580 Granite St., open speaker. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• Noon, every Tuesday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group), 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, open speaker. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 7 p.m., every Tuesday in Pilot Mountain (Pilot Mtn. Group), First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street. Closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 7:30 p.m., every Tuesday at Yadkinville (Serenity Group) at Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St. Downstairs beneath old sanctuary, closed discussion with open speaker meeting last Tuesday of each month. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Tuesday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group) 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, Closed 12 & 12 study. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• Noon, every Wednesday, in Mount Airy (Primary Purpose), at First Presbyterian Church, 326 S. Main St., fellowship hall at corner of South Main and Church streets. Closed big book discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 7 p.m., every Wednesday, in Mount Airy (Mayberry Men’s Meeting), Rockford Street United Methodist Church, 520 Rockford St., closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Wednesday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group), 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, closed big book study. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Wednesday in Mount Airy, (Mayberry Group) Old Train Depot, 580 Granite St., closed big book study. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• Noon, every Thursday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group), 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 7:30 p.m., every Thursday at Yadkinville (Serenity Group) at Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St., downstairs beneath old sanctuary, closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Friday in Dobson (New Beginnings Group) at Dobson United Methodist Church, 204 S. Main St., building behind church, closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• 8 p.m., every Friday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group), 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, closed discussion. For more information, call 336-386-8003.

• Noon, every Saturday in Jonesville (Tri-County Group) 135 Bluff St., behind Starmount Crossing Shopping Center, N.C. 67, closed discussion.

• 8 p.m., every Saturday in Dobson (Hope Valley Meeting) at Hope Valley, Prison Camp Road, open speaker. For more information, call 336-386-8003.