Hall honored as EPD Employee of Year

Each year, the members of the Elkin Police Department vote on their peer who they feel is deserving of the title of Employee of the Year. For 2016, Cpl. Kevin Hall, the department’s School Resource Officer, earned that honor.

“If you ask Kevin, he just says he is doing his job, but it takes a special person to do that job,” said Chief Monroe Wagoner this week. “As officers, we’ve got to be able to change our attitude and mindset when dealing with different people, and he’s good at that and we’re proud of him. He deserves the recognition.”

Hall received a plaque noting his recognition during the department’s Christmas dinner and then was recognized during last week’s Elkin Board of Commissioners meeting.

At the meeting, Mayor Sam Bishop emphasized what an honor it is for Hall to be recognized for his service by his peers. “I want to further thank you for servicing as the town’s School Resource Officer and for all that you do in that position to instill positive values for the youth of our community,” he said.

“I know first-hand how you interact with the students and are always there to assist and counsel them when needed. You are an asset not only to the town but to Elkin City Schools as well,” Bishop noted. “You also serve your home community as a captain with the Ronda Fire Department. This, too, shows your willingness to serve and protect your home community as well as Elkin.

“Your service to both Elkin and Ronda is commendable,” he said.

Hall recently finalized his state SRO certification through the North Carolina Justice Academy and is a certified general instructor through the North Carolina Law Enforcement Training and Standards Commission.

In July 2005, Hall joined the Elkin Police Department as a patrol officer, and in 2009, was promoted to SRO. He is a mentor for the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) Club, teaches Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) and coordinates security for the school home ball games. Wagoner said Hall “works closely with teachers and administrators to ensure the safety of the students.”

First and foremost, Hall is a law enforcement officer, Wagoner said. But he also serves as a law-related counselor and law-related educator. “He provides law enforcement and police services to the schools, school grounds and areas adjacent to the school. He investigates allegations of criminal incidents per police department policies and procedures. He enforces state and local laws and ordinances and appropriate referrals to juvenile authorities or other governmental agencies when necessary,” noted the chief.

“He works to prevent juvenile delinquency through close contact and positive relationships with students,” Wagoner said. “He maintains a close partnership with school staff and administrators in order to provide for a safe school environment. He assists school officials with their efforts to enforce board of education policies and procedures, ensures school administrator safety by being present during school searches, assists school administrators in emergency crisis planning and building security matters and provides a course of training for school personnel in handling crises situations, which may arise at the school.

“He is highly visible within the school community, attending and participating in school functions while building working relationships with the school’s staff as well as with students and parent groups,” he continued.

Hall’s supportive roles in the school also include developing and implementing law-related education to support the academic efforts of the teachers, which incorporates designing and presenting law-related topics and the role of police in society.

Wagoner said Hall works with school counselors and other school staff to aid students and provide services to students who may have been involved in situations where referrals to service agencies are necessary. He also assists in conflict resolution efforts.

“His presence in the schools increases the visibility and accessibility of police to the entire school community,” Wagoner said.

In addition to his other certifications, Hall holds an intermediate law enforcement certification.

Cpl. Kevin Ray Hall, center, Elkin Police Department School Resource Officer, was recently honored as the department’s Employee of the Year. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_kevin-hall.jpg Cpl. Kevin Ray Hall, center, Elkin Police Department School Resource Officer, was recently honored as the department’s Employee of the Year. Submitted photo