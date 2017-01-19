Library hopes to build community relationships

Monday at 6:30 p.m. the Elkin Library will hold a book club on Dale Carnegie’s “How To Win Friends And Influence People.”

Although appropriate for most ages and occupations, librarian Kasey Nowalk hopes that it will draw young business professionals to the library. “This is such a great book,” enthused Nowalk. “If more people got their hands on it, their people skills would improve and they’d build better relationships in the community.

“It was written in 1930 and it’s still being printed. Someone told me a college business class used it as required reading,” expounded Nowalk. “It doesn’t matter if you are reading it to do better with a business meeting, or have a better relationship with family members or just want to learn how to handle conflict.”

Not only are the lessons taught in the book appropriate for everyone, but Carnegie writes in a conversational style that is easy to read citing such entertaining examples as Al Capone.

Nowalk pointed out one of her favorite passages, “Do you know someone you would like to change and regulate and improve? Good! That is fine. I am all in favor of it. But why not begin on yourself?”

“He also talks about writing,” continued Nowalk. “When you are writing a letter soliciting business, people want to hear about what you can do for them. They are distracted by things like needing to pick up the kids. If you’re just talking about yourself, you lose them.”

Nowalk recommends participating in a book club to get the most out of any book. “Book clubs help you gain more insights,” explained Nowalk. “You sit down with one or two other people and you’ll get a different perspective. It’s a way to enrich your reading experience in an informal setting.”

Many people join book clubs for social reasons more than intellectual ones. “People start talking about the book then they refer other books they read,” said Nowalk. “They start to talk about things they have in common and build friendships.”

Nowalk recommended the “How to Win Friends and Influence People” book club as a good place to start building relationships. “It could really change the way our community relates to others through professional relationships and personal ones as well.”

Librarian Kasey Nowalk learns "How To Win Friends And Influence People" by reading Dale Carnegie's book at the Elkin Public Library.