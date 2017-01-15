County to consider airport expenses

DOBSON — Surry County officials will consider cutting a check in excess of $200,000 to the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport.

Tuesday evening the Surry County Board of Commissioners will meet. Among the items the board will consider is a payment for legal fees and other expenses at the local airport.

A memo from Finance Officer Sarah Bowen to board members indicates her department worked with airport officials to obtain documentation related to expenses incurred as a result of recent lawsuits and the runway expansion project at the airport.

“To date, the amount that is … allowable for reimbursement under the current project is $129,681.08 and the amount allowable for legal reimbursement is $93,193, bringing the grand total to $225,874.08,” writes Bowen.

Commissioners will consider approving the release of the funds to the airport.

• Surry County Schools will ask for permission to reallocate funds leftover after accepting bids for board-approved projects.

Last week, the county Board of Education unveiled bids for a roofing project at Gentry Middle School.

Allied Roofing bid $107,275, about $42,000 less than Triad Roofing and AAR and less than half the $237,752 bid from BIRS.

Because of the low bid, the project could come in about $65,000 under some previous estimates.

Dr. Travis Reeves, county superintendent, is asking for permission to apply those leftover funds (which came by way of special appropriations) to other roofing projects at Mountain Park and Copeland elementary schools.

• A number of rezoning matters will also be before commissioners Monday evening.

The board will consider rezoning 4.37 acres at 4432 West Pine St. from rural agricultural to highway business. Another consideration will be reclassifying a parcel at 383 Kapps Mill Road from rural business to rural agricultural.

David Norman is asking commissioners to consider rezoning a property at 2272 Thurmond Road to rural agricultural, and the board will consider rezoning 4.933 acres on C.C. Camp Road near the Elkin Municipal Airport from rural agricultural to industrial use.

A closed session for the purposes of discussing legal matters will also be held following discussion of any items on the board’s agenda.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Surry County Government Center, which is located at 118 Hamby Road in Dobson.

By Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.

