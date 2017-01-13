School board compares area coaching pay

As Elkin school officials look toward the future of the system and plan for the possibility of filling staffing positions as they become open, they wanted to be reminded of what the payment plans are for coaching supplements and compare those to others in the region, prompting a presentation in December at the school board meeting.

With no introduction to why the former interim superintendent, Dr. Don Martin, was giving the presentation during the meeting, Dr. Richard Brinegar, chairman of the Elkin City Schools Board of Education, explained that it was a request of the entire board.

“Last year we had a couple of teaching vacancies, and at the time we’ve not filled those,” he said.

But when the chance arises that funding might be available to fill those, or as others come open, “we thought it might be a good time to get some employees with teaching and coaching experience,” Brinegar explained. “During out discussion talking about personnel, it came to our attention we felt the need for teachers with coaching experience, or those interested in teaching and coaching to be competitive with other systems. So that lead into the discussion on where we are with the market place.”

The December presentation, he said, was simply an informative piece for the board, with no action expected on the supplement plan the school system now has. “We wanted the information in case we could do some hiring,” Brinegar said. “We’ve got great coaches and great teachers, and we want to make sure we’re being fair and competitive for them.”

Martin shared comparisons on coaching supplements from Elkin, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Yadkin, Surry and Mount Airy City Schools in his presentation.

Each coaching position has a different supplement, and in all cases the roles of athletic director and head football coach have the highest benefits. In Elkin, the athletic director and the head football coach are paid equally, so that one with no years of teaching experience is given an $1,800 payment and has a salary of a 12-month employee, while one at 10 years of teaching experience receives a $2,300 payment and a salary of a 12-month employee.

Yadkin County is the only other system which pays its athletic director and head football coach the same amount, with that system providing $2,600 payment for each with no years of experience, and $3,600 each with 10 years of experience. There is no salary increase for those positions in Yadkin County.

In Surry County and Mount Airy City school systems, the head football coaches are supplemented higher than the role of athletic director, while Winston-Salem/Forsyth pays its athletic directors more. In Surry, a head football coach is paid $5,000 no matter how much experience. Mount Airy AD makes $1,000 and is paid as an 11-month employee for no years of experience and $2,010 and 11 months for 10 years of experience, while the football coach is paid $2,000 and a 12-month employee for no years’ experience and $3,000 and 12 months for 10 years.

In Winston-Salem, ADs make $8,400 for no years of experience and $11,460 for 10 years, while the football coaches make $3,216 for no years and $4,389 for 10 years of experience. But Martin explained in the larger school system, the ADs are responsible for maintaining the football fields and other duties they do not hold in the some of the smaller systems. Also, Surry County provides an additional $2,000 for care of the fields, but that is not designated to a specific position, he reported.

Also, none of the supplements provided include the cost of benefits which the school systems must pay.

Martin also noted that each of the systems’ supplement schedules provide additional funding to coaches if their athletes make it into the state playoffs.

Other coaching positions are compensated with a one-time payment for the season as follows:

• Head basketball coach — Elkin, 0 years is $1,300 and 10 years is $1,800; Winston-Salem, 0 years is $3,560 and 10 years is $4,656; Yadkin, 0 years is $1,850 and 10 years is $2,350; Surry, 0 years is $4,500 and 10 years is $4,500 with $3,000 allocated for all assistants; and Mount Airy, 0 years is $2,000 and 10 years is $3,000.

• Football assistant — Elkin, 0 years is $1,100 and 10 years is $1,600; Winston-Salem, 0 years is $1,841 and 10 years is $2,754; Yadkin, 0 years is $1,350 and 10 years is $1,850; Surry, each school receives $10,000 to split among all the assistants; Mount Airy, 0 years is $1,050 and 11-month employee and 10 years is $1,550 and 11-month employee.

• Volleyball, soccer, wrestling and baseball — Elkin, 0 years is $1,000 and 10 years is $1,500; Winston-Salem, 0 years is $1,680-plus and 10 years is $2,184-plus; Yadkin, 0 years is $1,350 and 10 years is $1,850; Surry, 0 years is $900-$1,200 and 10 years is $1,400-$1,700; Mount Airy, 0 years is $800-$1,100 and 10 years is $1,300-$1,600.

• Tennis — Elkin, 0 years is $800 and 10 years is $1,300; Winston-Salem, 0 years is $1,155 and 10 years is $1,571; Yadkin, 0 years is $1,100 and 10 years is $1,600; Surry, 0 years is $750 and 10 years is $1,250; and Mount Airy, 0 years is $800 and 10 years is $1,300.

• Athletic trainer — Elkin, 0 years is $600 and 10 years is $1,100; Winston-Salem, 0 years is $1,876 and 10 years is $2,562; Yadkin, 0 years is $1,575 and 10 years is $2,325; Surry, 0 years is $1,800 for two seasons and 10 years is $2,800 for two seasons; Mount Airy, 0 years is $1,000 and 10 years is $1,500.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.