Gym renovation unveiled

Youth in the Elkin area got a Christmas present of their own recently, as they entered the gym at the Elkin Recreation Center to a new floor and other updates.

In a video shown Monday night at the Elkin Board of Commissioners by Adam McComb, director of recreation and parks for the town, athletes on the Elkin Middle School basketball teams were excited about the final results of renovations to the gym, which includes a new floor, funded in part by the Elkin Jaycees pledge of $20,000.

The young athletes all entered the gym at one time, and rolled with excitement on the new floor, McComb showed as he presented the video.

On Friday night, a special presentation was held just before the first game of the youth winter basketball season at the recreation center. Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop performed a ceremonial tip-off for the game, and Dr. Lauren Meeks, president of the Elkin Jaycees, presented a check for $20,000 to the mayor.

McComb explained to the parents and community members who were present how important the donation was and how it helped with the renovations.

The entire project totalled $94,330, and included new LED lighting, with a portion covered by a Duke Energy rebate, replacement of auxiliary goals and rims, auxiliary court wall padding, center divider curtain and the special flooring.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

Dr. Lauren Meek, president of the Elkin Jaycees, makes a formal presentation of the $20,000 check to Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop at the Monday night Elkin Board of Commissioners meeting. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_20170109_181536.jpg Dr. Lauren Meek, president of the Elkin Jaycees, makes a formal presentation of the $20,000 check to Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop at the Monday night Elkin Board of Commissioners meeting. Photo courtesy of town of Elkin Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop performs a ceremonial tip-off Friday night prior to the first game of the winter basketball season at the Elkin Recreation Center on the new gym floor, paid for by the Elkin Jaycees. Taking the tip are Web Snyder, left, and Luke McComb. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0266.jpg Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop performs a ceremonial tip-off Friday night prior to the first game of the winter basketball season at the Elkin Recreation Center on the new gym floor, paid for by the Elkin Jaycees. Taking the tip are Web Snyder, left, and Luke McComb. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Dr. Lauren Meek, president of the Elkin Jaycees, makes the formal presentation of the $20,000 check to Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop prior to the first basketball game of the winter league season on the new floor in the Elkin Recreation Center paid for by the Jaycees Friday night. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0269.jpg Dr. Lauren Meek, president of the Elkin Jaycees, makes the formal presentation of the $20,000 check to Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop prior to the first basketball game of the winter league season on the new floor in the Elkin Recreation Center paid for by the Jaycees Friday night. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune